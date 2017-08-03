Barber-Q this Saturday

Barber-Q coming to Camillus

By Jason Gabak

Editor

Anthony Nappa has a strong belief that the members of the local business community are successful because of the support they receive from the people they serve.

And in turn he said he believes the businesses should take a moment from time to time to say thank you.

That philosophy inspired Nappa and his team at Saving Face Barbershop at 4300 W. Genesee St. in Camillus to start the shop’s annual Barber-Q.

On Aug. 6 the event will celebrate its eighth year.

“I just think it is a way to give something back,” Nappa said. “I see it as a way of giving something back to the community that supports us and the work we do and this gives us a way to say thank you and give something back.”

Barber-Q, which will be held at the Camillus Municipal Building at 4600 W. Genesee St. from noon to 6 p.m. on the 6th.

“It’ll be going rain or shine,” Nappa said. “We hope to be outside, but the way the weather has been this summer you never know. But we’ll be going no matter what. If it rains we’ll be doing cuts inside the gymnasium. But we’re hoping to be outdoors.”

As the name implies, Barber-Q has a focus on haircuts.

At Saving Face, Nappa and his team of barbers have a focus on classic barbering methods and when they first opened in 2009, Nappa thought hosting an introductory event would be a good way to get established.

“When we started in 2009 it was just a way to let people know who we are and what we do,” Nappa said. “We were doing free haircuts and we were getting tips and we just thought we could do more with this.”

Nappa estimates that each year at Barber-Q he and his team are able to give about 125 haircuts.

“We try to get in as many as we can,” Nappa said. “We have a great group who come in and give their time on their day off to help out. We try to get to everybody we can, but it is first come first served and we have a ticket system. But even if you don’t get a haircut or aren’t there for that, we try to have a fun event that has something for everybody.”

Last year Nappa said the event raised about $3,400 and he has set a goal and will be striving to raise $5,000 this year.

“I think we can do it,” Nappa said. “We have a great group of people and this is for a good cause.”

When the second annual Barber-Q rolled around, Nappa knew exactly what he wanted the event to be.

Along with offering free haircuts, Barber-Q takes the funds raised from tips to donate to local charities.

“We wanted to do something to help support these local charities,” Nappa said.

Over the past few years a number of organizations have been selected including Upstate Galisano Children’s Hospital and the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY.

Nappa said he has been happy to lend a helping hand to these various organizations and he is happy to again be working with the Baldwin organization.

“They are a great group and they do great work,” Nappa said. “They bring a lot to the table and they are great to work with.”

In addition to the Baldwin organization, Nappa said a number of local businesses have stepped up to lend their support to the event providing food, entertainment and raffle and sale items.

Nappa said Barber-Q has become a true community event, bringing together food, entertainment and a good cause, creating an event many people look forward to each year.

“I hope it is a fun event with something for everyone,” Nappa said. “I hope a lot of people will come out and have a good time and enjoy a great community event and support a great charity.”

For more information visit savingfacebarbershop.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story