Parks and Rec Corner: Allen Road: Backwards Day and ballet this week

Aug 02, 2017 Community, Star Review, Things to Do

The Allen Road playground program recently celebrated Disney Day.

This week was a crazy one at Allen Road! We started the week off with Backwards Day where we played games like kickball backwards by running to third base first. Wednesday was Disney Day and we got to read some fairy tales and play games while listening to Disney music. Thursday was our famous talent show. Paige Lants showed off her ballet skills. Grayson Simiele and Hunter Dorling displayed their karate aptitude, and CJ Spagnola and Landin Mackenzie mystified the crowd with a magic routine. We look forward to the start of another fun week on Monday!

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

