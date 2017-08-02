NOPL news: Watch the solar eclipse at NOPL

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

On Aug. 21, the United States will see its first total solar eclipse in 38 years.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth. While we won’t experience a full eclipse here in Central New York, at its peak only 15 percent of the Sun will be visible.

To safely experience this amazing natural phenomenon, you’ll need solar viewing glasses.

The Northern Onondaga Public Libraries (NOPL) are among several in the area that have glasses available to give out or to use during their solar eclipse viewing programs.

Eclipse glasses are available at NOPL Brewerton on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional glasses are being reserved for the library’s Eclipse program, which will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on the day of the eclipse. Stories about the Sun and Moon will be read, children will be able to construct a model to learn how an eclipse occurs and everyone will learn how to use the glasses to safely look at the eclipse.

NOPL at Cicero has eclipse viewing glasses that are available beginning Aug. 1 until supplies run out.

Eclipse glasses will be available at NOPL North Syracuse during their Eclipse Day program only. The event will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Besides watching the eclipse, event-goers will also enjoy games and snacks.

In our area, the partial eclipse will begin at 1:17 p.m. and end at 3:53 p.m., and will peak at 2:38 p.m. Whether you come to a NOPL event to view it, pick up glasses from us, or choose to view it on your own elsewhere, we hope you have a safe and enjoyable time watching the eclipse!

