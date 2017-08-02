LETTER: CAVAC extends grateful thank you to community

To the editor:

While CAVAC is known to be able to handle emergency situations, Mother Nature had a mind of her own. The annual CAVAC Craft Fair that was planned for July 1 and 2, and was slated to be our largest yet with over 165 vendors, was in the direct path of her wrath. Consequently, the aftermath of the storm’s destruction forced the show to be cancelled for the first time in the show’s 42 years. However, the one thing that could not be dampened was the spirit and strength of our community.

The outpouring of support from the community was overwhelming. Cazenovia Equipment immediately stepped in with the delivery of two John Deere gators that were invaluable to our endeavor of transporting all of our vendors and their setups on and off the field in inches of mud. Several CAVAC members donated the use of their trailers, a tractor and an ATV to aid the gators in this endeavor. Community member Keith Frisbey delivered his ATV and Todd Avery showed up with his tractor to pull out vehicles that were embedded in the mud.

The number of community volunteers and CAVAC members and their families that came to lend their support was astounding. With their help and manpower, we were able to efficiently and safely move all vendors and their merchandise off of the field. We are truly grateful to all for the outpouring of support.

While the show could not go on, there are several people who deserve special recognition for their efforts to support our annual fundraiser raffle: An anonymous donor for a $500 cash prize, Howard Ryan Contracting for a kayak and paddle, Cazenovia Jewelry for a ladies watch, Cazenovia Equipment for a John Deere garden cart, The Brae Loch for an overnight stay, Cazenovia Golf Club for a golf outing for four, The Lincklaen House for an overnight stay, Cazenovia Community Fitness for a gift basket, Empire Farm Brewery for a gift card and Route 20 East for a gift card. Thank you so much for your donations to support our raffle.

In addition, there are many others we would like to thank who’s continued support we are ever grateful for: All the area merchants who purchase and sell raffle tickets on our behalf each year, Cazenovia College for supplying the tables and chairs, Cazenovia Country Club for the use of their golf carts, Tops for their donation of donuts, Dunkin Donuts for their donation of coffee and the talented arts and crafts and food vendors who make our show a show to be proud of. Your patience, understanding and resilience throughout this year’s challenges were remarkable.

Lastly, and most gratefully, the outstanding staff at Lorenzo State Historic site who always go far above and beyond in helping our show go as smoothly as possible. Their effort and support throughout this year’s adversity was exemplary.

We look forward to seeing you all next year with the hope that Mother Nature is a bit kinder than she was this year.

The CAVAC Family

Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps

