From the supervisor

From the supervisor: Half way through summer

By Jim Lanning

Skaneateles Town Supervisor

The rain continues to dampen our summer events. This month brought us several significant rain events that brought torrential downpours and flooding. Residents found water where it has never been before.

Ditches, culverts, and streams were overwhelmed with more water than they were designed to handle. I spent the week touring neighborhoods trying to find repair solutions.

Agricultural fields and culverts were compromised as well. We had the Soil and Water Conservation agency out to assess the damages and our highway crews are doing repair work on our ditches.

The town spent the week working on a stream bank erosion grant from the DEC. This grant is a WQIP (Water Quality Improvement Program) project.

We are attempting to secure funding to strengthen a portion of stream on East Lake Road. This project will attempt to fortify the stream bed walls to prevent the erosion of silt and sediment.

This sediment causes problems when it reaches the lake. Turbidity levels are raised and nutrients are available to feed aquatic plant growth.

The City of Syracuse does a good job of managing the lake watershed. We are happy to assist them wherever we can.

The town called for inspections of the mining permits in the northern hamlets. The DEC sent out a representative and we are checking to make sure the mines are being managed properly. Any infractions found will be reported and dealt with accordingly.

The Antique and Classic Boat Show traditionally marks the midway point of summer. The weather was perfect and the crowds enjoyed the displays. It is hard to believe how quickly the summer seems to fly past.

People packed the Sherwood lawn for good food and music. August is typically a bit calmer and slower than the chaos that July brings.

We have been fortunate to avoid any major tragedy so far this summer. The drinking in the cove is still a concern for many residents. The lake can be a very dangerous place when we let our guard down. Please use caution and common sense when boating on Skaneateles Lake.

The town lost two of its best last month with the passing of Dorothy Owen and Ron Fischer.

The Owen and Fischer families are two of the nicest clans you will meet. I knew the families growing up here and it is sad to see their parents pass.

My heartfelt condolences go out to them. Ron had one of the most contagious laughs you will ever experience. Both of these individuals will be dearly missed.

It is hard to believe, but the town board will be heading into budget season this month.

Requests have been sent out to department heads for their preliminary figures. The board will then start going through the budget item by item to determine what is needed. We will try to balance the need for services with conservative taxation.

The town portion of the total property tax bill is quite small by comparison. It will be my initiative to reduce the tax rate again this year. I am cognizant of the fact that it is your money. I realize that many people find their property tax burden a heavy load to carry.

The political season is upon us already.

While it has many faults our system of elections is one of the best. I encourage residents to engage in the process and make educated choices. We are fortunate to avoid the apathy that exists in many small towns.

Competition is ultimately good for the community. I would like to urge residents to have fun with the process and remain mindful of our single community spirit.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story