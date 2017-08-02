From the Liverpool Public Library: Build a better bubble with the Bubble Man

The Bubblemania master returns to his hometown Liverpool Public Library for a performance on the Dinosaur Garden Lawn from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Everybody wants the ability to blow a bubble the size of their head.

Go ahead, admit it.

For Bubble Man Doug Rougeux, that’s just a starting point.

The Bubblemania master returns to his hometown Liverpool Public Library for a performance on the Dinosaur Garden Lawn from 2 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8. This edition of his traveling show is titled “Build a Better Bubble.”

Get ready to see and hear how to dip a wand into that soapy liquid and produce something truly special.

“I really want to encourage kids to Build a Better Bubble,” Rougeux said over the phone, adding that he pulled over between two of the 35 library shows he’s performing this summer. “I give them a recipe right from the start, with Dawn soap liquid. I tell them how to use proper breathing technique, how to slow their breathing down.”

This year’s props will range from power drills to an unfolding wooden ruler that can go from a triangle to a four-, five- or up to a 10-sided bubble-blowing frame.

Inspired for this show, the Bubble Man will be.

“It’s homecoming, yes, with so many people I know coming out,” Rougeux said. “I can tell them, ‘When I was your age, I was inspired by taking a book out at the Liverpool Public Library.’ “

Last summer, Rougeux’s “Bubble Games” gave kids in many age categories a chance to step forward, compete in the bubble-making and try to earn his praise and “Gold” in the year of the Rio Olympic Games.

A fun time was had by children and caregivers alike.

Expect Rougeux’s storytelling ability and way with people to win everybody over this time around, too.

The program will move inside the Carman Community Room in the event of bad weather. Space is limited in the library, so attendance may have to be cut off by library staff if that’s the case. You may want to keep an eye on the sky and set your arrival time accordingly.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story