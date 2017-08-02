CNY SPCA to present ‘’Vettes for Pets’

Vettes for Pets” will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Uriah’s, 7990 Oswego Road, Liverpool.

Celebrate America’s sports car and help homeless pets at the same time! The first ever “’Vettes for Pets” will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Uriah’s, 7990 Oswego Road, Liverpool. Tickets are $25 per Corvette, for up to two people per car. Tickets include a barbecue-themed lunch, raffle tickets and show. A CNY SPCA goody bag is guaranteed for the first 25 Corvettes registered. Don’t have a ‘Vette? Come eat and enjoy the show for $15 per person. To register, email Don at vol@cnyspca.org or text/call (315) 415-1766.

