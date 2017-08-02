Caz cops to raise funds, awareness for Special Olympics this Friday at Dunkin Donuts

During last year's Cops on Top event, Cazenovia police and Dunkin Donuts raised nearly $2,000. This year their goal is $3,000. (file photo)

Donate money, get free coffee

By Jason Emerson

Editor

Cazenovia cops are raising money for Special Olympics New York this Friday morning as part of the annual “Cops on Top” fundraising event at Dunkin Donuts — and if they reach their goal of $3,000 Officer Rich Bennett will shave his head.

This will be the fourth year the Caz Police Department has participated in this statewide event to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics.

“The guys all enjoy doing this — they’re volunteering — and Officer Bennett has challenged all of us and said he will shave his head if we hit $3,000,” said Cazenovia Police Chief Michael Hayes. “We normally hit around $2,000 each year — and Special Olympics has even made sure we have an extra case of T-shirts to sell so we can accomplish our goal of getting his head shaved.”

The event — which occurs from 6 to 11 a.m. this Friday, Aug. 4, at the Dunkin Donuts on Albany Street — invites community members to visit participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in Central New York to attend the sit-in to support the officers, visit with Special Olympics athletes and their families and make donations to Special Olympics New York. Dunkin’ Donuts will offer guests a coupon for a free doughnut as a thank you when guests make a monetary donation to the organization. Guests who donate $20 or more will receive an official “Cops on Top” T-shirt and a free coffee or donut, while a donation of $50 or more gets a T-shirt, free pound of coffee and free donut or coffee.

In addition to the Cazenovia Dunkin Donuts and police department, stores and departments across CNY will also be participating, including those in nearby Manlius, Fayetteville and Chittenango.

All contributions generated from the campaign will support Special Olympics New York programs for Central New York families. The initiative has generated more than $176,000 since its inception in 2012.

The purpose of the Cops on Top fundraiser is to bring attention to the fact that there are 64,659 Special Olympics athletes in New York state — that is the largest chapter in North America and the fifth largest in the world. The funds raised help support all the New York athletes who benefit from year-round training and competition at no charge to them, according to organization information.

