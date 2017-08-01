Superheroes coming to DeWitt Canal Day Aug. 5

A young attendee gets his face painted at the 2016 Canal Day. (File Photo)

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

The 49th annual DeWitt Canal Day is coming Saturday, Aug. 5, and this year’s theme will be superheroes, bringing a full day of family-friendly activities to Ryder Park.

From 3 to 10 p.m. at Ryder Park, 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse, Canal Day will bring live music, crafters, food trucks, games and inflatables, children’s crafts and live entertainers to the area.

Canal Day was started 49 years ago as a way to celebrate the town’s proximity to the Erie Canal, but has grown to include many different activities and events throughout the years.

To celebrate the superhero theme, there will be superhero games, a hero costume parade and even the chance to meet some superheroes.

Back this year is Jeff the Magic Man, who will build a giant balloon sculpture, and a popping party will be held with limited tickets available. The West Texas Rattlesnake Show is a new edition to the entertainment at Canal Day. The DeWitt Police Department will be offering child fingerprinting and demonstrating with a DWI simulator.

Some of the food trucks scheduled to attend are Donny’s Dogs, Salt City Food Truck, That’s What’s Up, Barlow’s Concessions, Ma and Pa’s Kettle Corn and Toss ‘n’ Fire Wood-Fired Pizza.

Live music will be provided at 6:30 p.m. by Israel Hagan with Stroke, and fireworks are scheduled for a 9:15 p.m. start time.

Admission to the event and parking is free. For more information call the recreation office at 446-9250 ext. 9 or go to facebook.com/dewittparksandrecreation.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story