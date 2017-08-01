Skanenateles Festival prepares for season

What sets the world class Skaneateles Music Festival apart from all others is the inclusivity of its community.

This started simply with a handful of passionate music lovers saying, “Let’s put on a show.” Which was followed by the community of Skaneateles opening their homes, hearts and senses to the musicians who traveled from afar to make beautiful music in the village and along the lakeshore. It was very personal and that spirit remains 38 years later enabling the Festival to evolve and continue to be an important and vibrant aspect of the Skaneateles summer community.

The Robinson Pavilion at Anyela’s Winery received wonder full feedback after its debut season last summer, providing an improved concert experience overlooking the lake. This is the West Lake Road vineyard venue that replaces Brook Farm’s outdoor concerts.

Husband and wife artistic directors Aaron Wunsch and Julia Bruskin will return after their successful Festival season in 2016.

“The Skaneateles Festival is unlike any other,” Wunsch said, “It brings artists who play and sing in the biggest concert halls in the world to the serene banks of the lake, which more than one performer has described to us as truly magical. The beautiful environment inspires great performances, and great performances inspire the listeners. For a moment, the world is right, and everyone leaves so much more than satisfied.”

This year’s highlights will include the Festival’s new “Go / Hear” series, which takes the audience to a different international city each Friday night. The series kicks off with the first of four programs, “Go / Hear—Italy” on Aug. 11. Listen to music ranging from a Renaissance madrigal to lush, romantic vocal and instrumental music by Verdi, Puccini and Respighi, to Luciano Berio’s narrated, hilarious “Opus Number Zoo.” The rest of the series includes Russia, England and Appalachia.

Two of the four “Go / Hear” events also have “Backstage Pass” events (Aug. 11 and 24). These are prior to the concerts, offering an opportunity for audience members to learn about the composers and performers relationships and how places and cultures inspire performances.

Two of this year’s Skaneateles Festival events that are likely to make headlines – in the music world at large – are an appearance by music prodigy Joey Alexander with his jazz trio at the Robinson Pavilion at Anyela’s Vineyards and the debut of Juilliard-educated piano duo Anderson & Roe in a special “Summer Suite” event at the First Presbyterian Church (Aug. 9).

Locations and Tickets

Skaneateles Festival concerts are held Thursday and Friday evenings at 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 97 East Genesee St. in downtown Skaneateles.

On Saturdays, concerts start at 7:30 p.m. at the Robinson Pavilion located at Anyela’s Vineyards, a lakeside vineyard 4.5 miles south of Skaneateles on West Lake Road (Route 41A). In the event of inclement weather, Saturday concerts move indoors. Venue changes and rain locations may be confirmed by calling (315) 685-7418 or visiting skanfest.org after 3 p.m. on concert days.

Audiences are welcome to arrive as early as 6 p.m. and bring picnic suppers to enjoy on the lawn overlooking the lake. Outside alcohol is not permitted, as wine and beer will be available for purchase at Anyela’s Vineyards.

Tickets range from $23 to $35 for adults based on seating choice, children under 13 are free in B section seating. Weekly passes, seasons passes, flex passes and VIP Saturday tickets are also available.

Visit skanfest.org/tickets.cfm for more details.

