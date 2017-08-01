 

Photo Gallery: Nostalgia at The Yard

Aug 01, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, News, Photo Galleries

The Salt City Belles and Beaus is a group of about 20 women and men who enjoy dressing in and searching for vintage clothing and accessories, and wearing their makeup and hair in retro fashion. (Hayleigh Gowans)

On Sunday, July 30, the Salt City Belles and Beaus dressed to the nines in their best vintage style and enjoyed a day at The Yard in Manlius with a Nostalgia event.

The event included a Retro Fashion Show, a Classic Car Contest and a Pin-up Contest, and ran in conjunction with The Market, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday at The Yard, 604 E. Seneca St. in Manlius. Live music was provided by Just Joe, and Ironwood Pizza has the pizza rig running to provide food for the event.

