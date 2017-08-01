Luella C. Davis, 89

Luella C. (Pratt) Davis of Nelson, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2017, at the age of 89. Luella lived a full life in the small community of Nelson and there was nothing more important to her than her family. She was devoted to a farming lifestyle, growing and preserving homegrown foods. Luella was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing and knitting. She proudly served the Nelson United Methodist Church for decades.

Luella is loved and survived by her six children and their families, Jim (Betty) Davis of Geneva, Jean (John) Benedict of Nelson, Judy Davis of Nelson, Jerry (Kathi) Davis of New Woodstock, Mike (Becky) Davis of Nelson and Patty Davis of Onondaga Hill; her brother, Stanley (Judy) Pratt of Oneida; her sister, Barbara Prutsman of Las Vegas; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Fenton T. Davis, in 1995.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, at the Nelson United Methodist Church, 3333 Route 20 East, Nelson. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Nelson. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday prior to the service. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Davis may be made to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org to leave a message of sympathy for the Davis family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

