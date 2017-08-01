Helen Sheppard, 83

Helen Jane Anderson Sheppard, 83, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 30, 2017. Born in Mottville on Sept. 25, 1933, she was a graduate of Skaneateles High School Class of 1951 and SUNY Teacher’s College at Cortland in 1955. She lived her entire life in Skaneateles and is survived by her husband of 60 years David Sheppard, and three sons, Allen (Abby) of Tucson, Robert and John (Rebecca Dalton) of Skaneateles along with her beloved grandchildren, Kelsey, David, Owen, Matthew and Olivia; two sisters Joan (Ed) Quigley of Jordan and Janet Crane of Mottville. She was a teacher in the Skaneateles Elementary Schools for 23 years and later became a reading specialist for the elementary grades. Helen enjoyed being active and enjoyed playing golf in the 9-Hole and Tuesday Night Twilight Leagues at Skaneateles Country Club. She was an active member for many years in several clubs including the Skaneateles Garden Club, Book Club, Antiques Club, Bowling League and several bridge clubs. She loved living on the lake, watching the sunsets and tending to her gardens. She enjoyed skiing and bird watching, especially her favorite cardinals. She liked to spend the winter in Nokomis, FL. She will be missed by her family, friends and community.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen’s name may be made to The Sheppard Family Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o The Skaneateles United Methodist Church, 26 Jordan Street, Skaneateles, NY 13152.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

