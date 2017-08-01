 

Aug 01, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Government

Be registered if you want to vote in September primary

Madison County residents who wish to vote in the Sept. 12 primary election must be registered by Aug. 18, according to a reminder from county election commissioners.

Anyone who has moved since they last registered must re-register. Registration forms are available from the Madison County Board of Elections by calling 315-366-2231 or can be downloaded at madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe. Forms are also available at post offices, libraries and town, city and village clerks’ offices.

Anyone wishing to vote by absentee ballot can call the Board of Elections at 315-366-2231 for an application, download one at madisoncounty.ny.gov/boe or stop by the Board of Elections and fill out an application and vote in person.

All absentee ballots must be received no later than 9 p.m. at the Board of Elections on Sept. 12, or postmarked no later than Sept. 11.

