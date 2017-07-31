 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

State Police arrest East Syracuse music studio owner on sex offense charges

Jul 31, 2017 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

State Police arrest East Syracuse music studio owner on sex offense charges

Neil Tessier

Michael K. Waite

On July 28, 2017, New York State Police arrested Michael K. Waite, age 42, of Mattydale for one count of course of sexual conduct in the second degree, a class D felony, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Waite is accused of having sexual contact with a child less than 13-years-old. The defendant is a private music teacher who owns Mike Waite’s Music Studio at 100 E. Manlius Street, East Syracuse. The victim was not one of the defendant’s students. Waite was arraigned in the Town of Clay Court and committed to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $5,000 bail.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Lafayette at 315-677-9971.

Comment on this Story

Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill