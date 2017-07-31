State Police arrest East Syracuse music studio owner on sex offense charges

Neil Tessier

On July 28, 2017, New York State Police arrested Michael K. Waite, age 42, of Mattydale for one count of course of sexual conduct in the second degree, a class D felony, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.

Waite is accused of having sexual contact with a child less than 13-years-old. The defendant is a private music teacher who owns Mike Waite’s Music Studio at 100 E. Manlius Street, East Syracuse. The victim was not one of the defendant’s students. Waite was arraigned in the Town of Clay Court and committed to the Onondaga County Justice Center on $5,000 bail.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) in Lafayette at 315-677-9971.

