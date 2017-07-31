Off the Shelf August events

Off the Shelf: August events at Maxwell Library

By Rena Brower

Maxwell Library thanks Cam’s Pizzeria in Camillus and everyone who supported the July fundraiser for the library. The evening was fun, the food was delicious, and the support is greatly appreciated!

Art exhibit

Rosalie Spitzer

Out of Africa: Photography

Aug. 1 through 30

Opening reception Monday, Aug. 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursdays @ Maxwell

Aug. 3, 10, 17, and 24. Times and topics vary.

Get ready to love your Thursdays! Each week, we’ll offer a new and exciting class, craft, or program for people of all ages. Check our calendar to see what we have planned, and stop in or sign up. Let us know what things you want to know more about, and we’ll do our best to add those. This month’s programs are:

August 3, 5 to 6 p.m. Random Stamping Bookmarks. Free. For ages 8 through adult. Please RSVP by phone or online by Aug. 2 to ensure we have supplies for everyone.

Learn how to randomly stamp a design and turn your creations into gift-worthy bookmarks. Supplies will be provided. If you are a paper crafter and prefer your own scissors or cutting device, feel free to bring it along.

Aug. 10, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Plan for the Solar Eclipse. Free. Registration preferred. For teens through adults.

The first total solar eclipse visible in the continental United States in 38 years is happening on August 21. Learn all about eclipses and how to safely view these rare celestial events. We’ll have handouts, a PowerPoint presentation, and fun activities for older kids through adults. We’re creating a time capsule and want to include your written expectations for this year’s eclipse and for the next one coming on April 8, 2024. Everyone will receive a pair of safe-viewing glasses to keep.

Aug. 17 4 to 5:30 p.m. An Afternoon with the Museum. Free. Registration preferred. For tweens through adults.

The Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse has an outstanding permanent collection focusing on American modern and contemporary art. Please join us today as volunteers from the Everson share what to watch for on your next visit to this local cultural treasure.

Aug. 24, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dr. Google Will See You Now: Finding Reliable Health Information on the Web. Free. Registration preferred. For older teens through adults.

It’s easy to find health “information” on the Internet. But which results are from reliable organizations? Even if a source is reliable, what facts are relevant for a given situation? In this month’s tech program, learn how to find trustworthy websites for medical information, conduct searches to get the most relevant information, and navigate databases like PubMed. Note: We are not medical professionals, and you should consult a medical professional for the most precise and accurate information on any medical condition you’re experiencing.

Imagination in Motion Painting Parties

Two sessions, for different ages:

Thursday, Aug. 3, 12:30 to 2 p.m. for ages 8 to 17

Free. Registration required, as space is limited.

Special guest Stephen Emery provides the supplies, guidance, and tips for you to paint your own great picture that will be ready to take home after the program. No previous artistic experience needed.

New York State of Health at Your Library

Monday, Aug. 7, 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

Lydia Medina, Navigator for the New York State of Health at the Salvation Army, is at Maxwell once a month to help families and individuals sign up for health insurance. She will answer questions about the many programs available, show you how to enroll from home, and can enroll you in your choice of plan on the spot. Stop in anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. today.

Book talk and signing: Victor D’Amico, “Our Notable Memories of Italy and Germany”

Monday, August 7, 6:30-7:30 PM. Free. Registration preferred.

Vic D’Amico’s memoir begins in 1963 when he moves to Italy with his wife and three children to work on a special project for G.E. A later project creates the opportunity for a four-year stay in Germany. Join the author for an insider’s take on culinary adventures, foreign health care, driving on local roads, the beauty of the Italian and German countryside and much more in tonight’s informal book talk. Copies of “Our Notable Memories of Italy and Germany” will be available for purchase and signing. The cost is $10, cash or check.

Maxwell Matinee (for adults)

Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. Call for title.

In the Oregon wilderness, a grieving man experiences a divine intervention in this film based on the bestselling novel by William P. Young (2016; PG-13; 132 minutes). Licensing laws prevent us from publicizing certain details, but you may call the library or go to our website for the title. Seating is limited, so please reserve your place online or by calling 315-672-3661.

Unraveling Yarns Book Club (for adults)

Thursday, Aug. 10, 10:30 to non. Free. No registration.

All book selections have a mystery or suspense theme. Bring your needlework and unravel a different plot each month. Stop in at Maxwell for a copy of this month’s book, Kathy Reichs’s “Bones Never Lie,” and a reading guide. Non-knitters are also welcome.

Peer-Based Suicide Support Group

Biweekly meetings, Thursdays, Aug. 10 and 24, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

Two Brothers’ Light is a non-profit organization that promotes suicide prevention and awareness. It holds peer-based support groups for individuals affected by suicide and other mental health issues. These meetings are free and open to anyone seeking information on suicide prevention and awareness, alternatives to suicide, or grief support for those affected by suicide. For more information, contact Natalie at 315-632-1996, or go to twobrotherslight.org.

2017 Solar Eclipse Fun and Learning Activities

Friday, Aug. 11, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Free. Registration required. Open to grades 1 through 8, boys and girls. Non-scouts welcome!

Join us for solar eclipse crafts and more. We’ll make Sun S’mores using pizza box solar ovens (boxes donated by Cam’s Pizzeria) and create eclipse chalk art. Then come view the eclipse with your friends and families on Monday, August 21, 2-3 p.m. By participating, Girl Scouts can earn the 2017 Eclipse Fun Patch, and Boy Scouts can work toward the BSA 2017 Solar Eclipse patch. Learn about eclipses, discuss safe-viewing, and receive free safe-viewing glasses!

Towpath Day at Camillus Erie Canal Park

Saturday, Aug. 12, 11 to 3 p.m. Free. No registration.

Look for Maxwell Library’s table as we help celebrate 200 years of Erie Canal history with the wonderful folks at Camillus Erie Canal Park at 5750 Devoe Road (off Newport Road) in Camillus. We’ll have story time for kids and a display of some of our historic Camillus and Erie Canal publications. Check the Camillus Erie Canal website at eriecanalcamillus.com/events.htm for more information on additional programs, parking, and free shuttle service.

Maxwell Family Movie

Saturday, Aug. 12, noon. Call for title. Free. No registration.

Follow the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within (2017; PG; 129 minutes). Licensing laws prevent us from publicizing certain details, but you may call the library or go to our website for the title. Seating is limited, so come early. Bring a bag lunch!

Artist’s reception

Monday, Aug. 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

In 2016, musician and artist Rosalie Spitzer lived a photographer’s dream by traveling to Tanzania and Kenya. Her selected photographs from that trip, “Out of Africa,” are on exhibit at Maxwell Library August 1 through 30. Please join Ms. Spitzer this evening for an informal reception and discussion of her travels and the challenges of photographing the unique landscapes and wildlife of a place most people will see only through her eyes.

End of Summer Reading Party for kids and teens

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. Registration preferred.

Celebrate the past two months of fun and library activities. There will be ice cream, raffle prizes, and more.

Friends of Maxwell Adult Summer Reading Dessert Party

Thursday, Aug. 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

Join us for the grand finale of our Friends-sponsored Adult Summer Reading Program. Meet with your fellow readers, and see who else read your favorite books. A few lucky people will win special prizes. And everyone gets to sample our delicious desserts.

Summer Film Festival

Friday, Aug. 18, 11 to 4:30 p.m. Free. Registration preferred.

Through the Maxwell Memorial Library Summer Film Program, funded by a Senator John DeFrancisco grant, middle and high school students have studied film technique and the process that goes into creating short films and movies. Participants in the program have produced their own short films and will show them to the public today. Please check online for the final schedule, to be posted one week before the festival.

2017 Great American Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Monday, Aug. 21, noon to 4:30 p.m. Free. Registration preferred.

This is it! Today’s the day of the Great American Eclipse. The first total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. in nearly four decades will be partially visible in Camillus between 1:17 and 3:53 p.m., with maximum drama at 2:38. Learn how to view the eclipse safely (don’t look directly at the sun). Come to the library and watch this spectacular solar display with other folks–it’s more fun that way. Weather permitting, we hope to walk next door to Munro Park for easier and safer viewing. We’ll also run live video streams from NASA Television in our Community Room so you can see what’s happening across the country. Everyone will receive FREE safe-viewing glasses to keep (while supplies last). If you can’t attend today, stop in during the week before and ask for a pair of glasses. We want everyone to enjoy the eclipse safely.

Maxwell Library Board Meeting

Monday, Aug. 21, 6 p.m.

The Board of Trustees meets on the third Monday of each month unless stated otherwise. The public is welcome to attend. If you would like to address the board or request a topic to be put on the agenda, please contact director Katy Benson at least two weeks before the meeting. The agenda is posted online one week before.

Between the Lines Book Club (for adults)

Monday, Aug. 28, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

The group reads a variety of genres, from literary fiction to suspenseful bestsellers. Copies of this month’s selection, JoJo Moyes’s “Me Before You,” and reading guides are available at the desk. Everyone is welcome.

Summer reading programs:

Adult Summer Reading Program

Now through Aug. 14. For ages 18 and up. Free. No registration.

Sponsored by the Friends of Maxwell Library. For each book you read, audiobook you listen to, or movie you watch (adapted from a book), submit an entry form at Maxwell Library for a chance to win a prize. There’s no limit on the number of times you enter. One prize per person. Drawing will take place at the Adult Summer Reading Dessert Party on Thursday, August 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.. Email maxwellfriends@gmail.com with questions.

Summer Reading for Children and Teens at Maxwell

The Summer Reading Program runs through August 16, with ongoing registration. It’s easy to register online from Maxwell’s website. You can set your personal reading goals, record your books, and write book reviews online, too. The theme for preschool through grade 5 is “Build a Better World,” and for grades 6 through 12, “Make Your Summer @ Your Library.” Mark your calendars for the End of Summer Reading Party on Wednesday, August 16, at 6 p.m. We hope to see you at Maxwell this summer!

West Genesee CSD Summer Reading Lists

Titles for the West Genesee middle and high school summer reading lists will be available through Maxwell Library. Demand is usually high, so please leave enough time to get your choices before summer ends.

Children 18 and under with their own library cards might worry that overdue book fines will prevent them from participating in our Summer Reading Clubs. Please come and speak with Ms. Melissa Lewandowski about our amnesty program.

Wild Wednesdays free family entertainment programs run through August 9, from 6 to 7 PM. No registration is required; come early for a front-row seat!

Aug. 2: Prepare to be amazed with Zoo to You. *

Aug. 9: Jeff the Magic Man brings his mesmerizing balloon show, and children take home their own balloons. **

*Supported in part by funds from the NYS Library’s Family Literacy Library Services grant program

**Supported by the Friends of Maxwell Memorial Library

Summer ongoing programs for kids and teens:

Monday Fundays

Mondays, Aug. 7 and 14, 11:45 to 12:15 p.m. Free. Registration required. For children ages 5 to 10.

What’s this week’s creative craft? Check online, or be surprised!

Teen Zone

Thursdays, Aug. 3, 10, and 17, 2 to 3 p.m. Free. No registration. Bring a bagged lunch or snack! For students in grades 9 to 12.

Activities will include craft projects, movies, games, open mic, or suggest an upcoming activity.

Tween Scene

Tuesdays, Aug. 8 and 15, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Free. No registration. Bring a bagged lunch! For students ages 10 to 14.

Activities will include craft projects, movies, games, open mic, or suggest an upcoming activity.

Year-round ongoing programs for kids (all free; no registration unless otherwise noted):

Sally’s Story Time, for preschoolers.

Tuesdays, Aug. 1, 8, and 15, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Stories with Sally, for the under-3 crowd and a participating adult.

Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 7, 9, 14, and 16, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Saturday Story Times with Ms. Melissa; held on the second Saturday of the month.

Lapsit, for under-3 and a participating adult

Saturday, Aug. 12, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Preschool, for ages 3 and up

Saturday, Aug. 12, 11-11:30 a.m.

Go Digital:

With OverDrive and Hoopla, great entertainment is only a click away on your computer or mobile device. We have ebooks, audiobooks, music and videos, with new titles added daily. It’s easy, fun, and free! Call to set up a help session.

Your library card is the key to amazing free online encyclopedias, newspapers, magazines, archives, tutorials, and courses. Go to the Digital tab on our website, or to onlib.org/research/databases.

We have a variety of devices for you to use or borrow, including ereaders, Google Cardboard virtual reality viewers, iPads, Kindle Fire HD, Microsoft Surface, Samsung Galaxy Tab, Android FamTab, and the AWE children’s computer.

Stay Connected:

Sign up for our monthly online library newsletter. Submit your name and email address at the library or via email to maxmemlib@yahoo.com, with “Maxwell newsletter” typed in the subject box. The newsletter can also be found on the “News and Events” tab on our website. See upcoming events and register as needed by clicking on the calendar icon on the homepage. Provide your email address and get an automatic reminder before the event. And now you can support your library online through the PayPal Donate feature on our website!

Being a Friend of Maxwell is a great way to support the library. The group sponsors library programs and fundraising events. Click the Friends tab on maxwellmemoriallibrary.org for news and updates of meetings and special events.

Maxwell Memorial Library is located at 14 Genesee St., Camillus. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 to 3 p.m.; closed Sundays. Please call 315-672-3661 for additional information about any of our programs, visit our website at maxwellmemoriallibrary.org, like us on Facebook, or find us on Instagram and Twitter @maxmemlib.

