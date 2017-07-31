Earlville man arrested on drug charges; faces multiple felonies

Neil T. Shepard

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators wrapped up a four-month investigation into drug sales on Monday, July 31, when they arrested Neil T. Shepard, 35, of Earlville, on the strength of an indictment handed down by Madison County Grand Jury.

According to police, the investigation, which included support and assistance from the Village of Hamilton Police Department as well as the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, culminated with the execution of a search warrant at Shepard’s residence at 27 South Main Street in the village. The warrant yielded cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana and approximately $3500 in cash from drug proceeds.

Shepard has been charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (B felonies) and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (B felonies).

Shepard was arraigned in Madison County Court and remanded to the Madison County Jail on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bail bond. He is due back in Madison County Court to answer charges on October 4.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story