Area Police Blotters – Week of July 21 to 28

Cazenovia Police Department

Arrests:

Derrick A. Jerome, of Cazenovia, was arrested July 26 and charged with criminal mischief – intent to damage property.

Tickets:

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree: 1

Lighting violation – trailer: 1

No/inadequate lights: 1

No fire extinguisher: 1

Operating a motor vehicle while operating a portable electric device: 2

Operating out of ignition interlocking restraint: 1

Speed in zone: 2

Uninspected motor vehicle: 1

Unlicensed operator: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Allison J. Confer, 25, of Cazenovia, was arrested July 30 on a bench warrant.

