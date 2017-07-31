Area Police Blotters – Week of July 21 to 28

Jul 31, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Arrests:
Derrick A. Jerome, of Cazenovia, was arrested July 26 and charged with criminal mischief – intent to damage property.
Tickets:
Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the second degree: 1
Lighting violation – trailer: 1
No/inadequate lights: 1
No fire extinguisher: 1
Operating a motor vehicle while operating a portable electric device: 2
Operating out of ignition interlocking restraint: 1
Speed in zone: 2
Uninspected motor vehicle: 1
Unlicensed operator: 1
Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.
Allison J. Confer, 25, of Cazenovia, was arrested July 30 on a bench warrant.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
