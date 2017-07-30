Junior high offering health and wellness conference for parents

Durgee Junior High School is sponsoring a conference for parents, “Helping Your Teen Thrive: A Health & Wellness Mini-Conference,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, in the Baker High School auditorium. Parents of Durgee and Baker students are invited to attend the free conference.

Julie Smith, a nationally recognized expert on teen safety in a digital environment, will provide the keynote.

Afterwards, parents will select from a wide variety of workshops presented by community members on topics including stress reduction in teens, monitoring your child’s mental health, the opioid epidemic, and nutrition for athletes.

Advance registration is required. To sign up for the conference, visit bit.ly/durgeehealth.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story