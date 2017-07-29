Area Police Blotters: Weeks of July 6 to 19

DeWitt

Traci Ager, 34, of Syracuse, was arrested July 19 and charged with petit larceny.

Christopher Huewitt, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested July 18 and charged with false personation.

Ethan Perry, 28, of DeWitt, was arrested July 17 and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, endangering the welfare and harassment in the second degree.

A 17-year-old male, of East Syracuse, was arrested July 17 and charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Amir Williams, 44, of Syracuse, was arrested July 16 and charged with petit larceny and falsifying business records.

Kelly Caskinette, 47, of East Syracuse, was arrested July 16 and charged with false personation, a DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, failure to comply, driving across hazard markers, failure to keep right, unregistered motor vehicle and inadequate headlights.

Charles Hodges, 45, of East Syracuse, was arrested July 15 and charged with a DWI, unreasonable speed, improper turn, insufficient turn, improper signal and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Keith Golden, 44, of East Syracuse, was arrested July 15 and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jesenia Nogueras, 23, of Syracuse, was arrested July 15 and charged with grand larceny.

Lawrence Williams, 39, of Syracuse, was arrested July 14 and charged with robbery, criminal mischief, petit larceny and harassment.

Christoper Burr, 30, of Phoenix, was arrested July 13 and charged with false personation and resisting arrest.

Carol Spicer, 31, of Oswego, was arrested July 13 and charged with petit larceny.

Charles Baker, 20, of East Syracuse, was arrested July 12 and charged with petit larceny.

Chad Sharpe, 34, of Norfolk, was arrested July 12 and charged with grand larceny.

Tyler White, 18, of Solvay, was arrested July 12 and charged with petit larceny.

Charles Wallis, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested July 8 and charged with petit larceny.

Michael Futrell, 27, of Baldwinsville, was arrested July 6 and charged with petit larceny.

Manlius

Neil D. Tessier, 28, of E. Taft Road, Manlius, was arrested July 19 and charged with burglary in the third degree, petit larceny, criminal mischief in the fourth degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Cindy L. Parody, 27, of Rinaldo Boulevard, Bridgeport, was arrested July 18 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, unlicensed operation and an uninspected motor vehicle.

Daniel A. Lewis, 21, of Durham Lane, Manlius, was arrested July 15 and charged with DWAI drugs and alcohol, leaving the scene of property damage, failure to keep right and speeding.

Tracy L. Brown, 29, of Pleasant Street, Manlius, was arrested July 15 on a bench warrant.

Diane M. Gristwook, 52, of Grove Road, Jamesville, was arrested July 14 and charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree.

David M. Lences, 43, of East State Street, Ithaca, was arrested July 13 on a bench warrant.

Michael G. Kinahan, 38, of Chalkstone Concourse, Cicero, was arrested July 13 and charged with forgery in the second degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree.

Lawrence L. Thomas, 32, of Rosemont Drive, Syracuse, was arrested July 13 and charged with speeding, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and unlicensed operator.

Robert C. English, 37, of Kendall Drive, East Syracuse, was arrested July 12 and charged with exposure of a person.

Brittany Oates, 18, of Oran Delphi Road, Manlius, was arrested July 10 and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree.

