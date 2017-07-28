What’s on PAC-B? July 29-Aug. 4

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next 10 programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, July 29

9:00 AM Classic Baker Football vs. Union Endicott (9/11/2015)

11:00AM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Vs. West Genesee (9/28/2015)

12:00PM Lysander Town Board Meeting (7/20/17)

12:41PM Albany Reports

1:00 PM CMS & You (July 2017)

1:30 PM Van Buren School 50th Anniversary (2005)

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: Two Guys in Normandy A. Jenner & M. Ambrose (2010)

4:00 PM Shacksboro Museum: Trains 101 Antique & Toy Trains

4:35 PM Walk Around Beaver Lake (10/06)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. Union Endicott (9/11/2015)

8:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Vs. West Genesee (9/28/2015)

9:00 PM Lysander Town Board Meeting (7/20/17)

9:41 PM Albany Reports

10:00PM CMS & You (July 2017)

10:30PM Van Buren School 50th Anniversary (2005)

Sunday, July 30

9:00 AM Lysander Town Board Meeting (7/20/17)

9:41 AM Albany Reports

10:00AM CMS & You (July 2017)

10:30AM Van Buren School 50th Anniversary (2005)

12:00PM Friends of BPL: Two Guys in Normandy A. Jenner & M. Ambrose (2010)

1:00 PM Shacksboro Museum: Trains 101 Antique & Toy Trains

1:35 PM Walk Around Beaver Lake (10/06)

2:00 PM Dedication of Canal Park @ Lock 24 (1999)

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Lysander Town Board Meeting (7/20/17)

6:41 PM Albany Reports

7:00 PM CMS & You (July 2017)

7:30 PM Van Buren School 50th Anniversary (2005)

9:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. Union Endicott (9/11/2015)

11:00PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Vs. West Genesee (9/28/2015)

Monday, July 31

9:00 AM Friends of BPL: Two Guys in Normandy A. Jenner & M. Ambrose (2010)

10:00 AM Shacksboro Museum: Trains 101 Antique & Toy Trains

10:35 AM Walk Around Beaver Lake (10/06)

11:00 AM Dedication of Canal Park @ Lock 24 (1999)

12:00PM Classic Baker Football vs. Union Endicott (9/11/2015)

2:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Vs. West Genesee (9/28/2015)

3:00 PM Lysander Town Board Meeting (7/20/17)

3:41 PM Albany Reports

4:00 PM CMS & You (July 2017)

4:30 PM Van Buren School 50th Anniversary (2005)

6:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. Union Endicott (9/11/2015)

8:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball Vs. West Genesee (9/28/2015)

9:00 PM Friends of BPL: Two Guys in Normandy A. Jenner & M. Ambrose (2010)

10:00 PM Shacksboro Museum: Trains 101 Antique & Toy Trains

10:35 PM Walk Around Beaver Lake (10/06)

11:00 PM Dedication of Canal Park @ Lock 24 (1999)

Tuesday, Aug. 1

9:00 AM Classic Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/30/2016)

11:00 AM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. Henninger (9/20/2016)

12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)

1:00 PM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)

1:40 PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show 2017

2:10 PM Finger Lakes Car Show: Antique Cars (8/8/15)

3:00 PM Acappella for the Fellas pt 2 (2012)

4:00 PM Ray 6th Grade Orchestra, Band & Chorus (6/15)

5:00 PM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)

6:00 PM Friends of BPL: Cruising NY State w Sandra Scott (2016)

7:15 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)

7:40 PM BPL Art Show: Water Colors of Richard Ryder (2003)

8:10 PM Flowers of Virginia & South Carolina (2006)

9:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Move Then They Did” (2016)

10:05 PM Remembering B’Ville: Andy & Wendy Dryden (2016)

10:55 PM Sodus Point Light House (2004)

Wednesday, Aug. 2

9:00 AM Friends of BPL: Cruising NY State w Sandra Scott (2016)

10:15 AM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)

10:40 AM BPL Art Show: Water Colors of Richard Ryder (2003)

11:10 AM Flowers of Virginia & South Carolina (2006)

12:00PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Move Then They Did” (2016)

1:05 PM Remembering B’Ville: Andy & Wendy Dryden (2016)

1:55 PM Sodus Point Light House (2004)

3:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/30/2016)

5:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. Henninger (9/20/2016)

6:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)

7:00 PM Long Branch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)

7:40 PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show 2017

8:10 PM Finger Lakes Car Show: Antique Cars (8/8/15)

9:00 PM Acappella for the Fellas pt 2 (2012)

10:00 PM Ray 6th Grade Orchestra, Band & Chorus (6/15)

11:00 PM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)

Thursday, Aug. 3

9:00 AM Acappella for the Fellas pt 2 (2012)

10:00 AM Ray 6th Grade Orchestra, Band & Chorus (6/15)

11:00 AM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)

12:00 PM Friends of BPL: Cruising NY State w Sandra Scott (2016)

1:15 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)

1:40 PM BPL Art Show: Water Colors of Richard Ryder (2003)

2:10 PM Flowers of Virginia & South Carolina (2006)

3:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Move Then They Did” (2016)

4:05 PM Remembering B’Ville: Andy & Wendy Dryden (2016)

4:55 PM Sodus Point Light House (2004)

6:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/30/2016)

8:00 PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. Henninger (9/20/2016)

9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)

10:00 PM Long Branch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)

10:40 PM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show 2017

11:10 PM Finger Lakes Car Show: Antique Cars (8/8/15)

Friday, Aug. 4

9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)

10:00 AM LongBranch Antique Truck Show (7/11/17)

10:40 AM Seneca River Days: Classic Car Show 2017

11:10 AM Finger Lakes Car Show: Antique Cars (8/8/15)

12:00PM Acappella for the Fellas pt 2 (2012)

1:00 PM Ray 6th Grade Orchestra, Band & Chorus (6/15)

2:00 PM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)

3:00 PM Friends of BPL: Cruising NY State w Sandra Scott (2016)

4:15 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)

4:40 PM BPL Art Show: Water Colors of Richard Ryder (2003)

5:10 PM Flowers of Virginia & South Carolina (2006)

6:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: “Move Then They Did” (2016)

7:05 PM Remembering B’Ville: Andy & Wendy Dryden (2016)

7:55 PM Sodus Point Light House (2004)

9:00 PM Classic Baker Football vs. Auburn (9/30/2016)

11:00PM Classic Baker Girls’ Volleyball vs. Henninger (9/20/2016)

