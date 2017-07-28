Police blotter: Baldwinsville Police Department announces recent arrests

On June 30, Marc L. Hanna, 36, of 3149 Liberty St., Meridian, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent, speed in zone and failed to obey traffic control device when alcohol involvement was detected after a traffic stop on East Genesee Street for speeding and making a left turn at a no-left-turn sign. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on July 26.

On July 1, Cole Christensen, 18, of 7463 Kingdom Road, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and passed red signal when the officer found him to be in possession of marijuana after a traffic stop for not stopping for a red light on East Genesee Street. He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on Aug. 9.

On July 2, Sarah K. LoPiccolo, 35, of 8601 Wrenwood Circle, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .18 percent and speed in zone when alcohol involvement was detected after a traffic stop on East Genesee Street for speeding. She was released on her own recognizance to appear in court on Aug. 9.

On July 4, Anthony L. Monteleone, 28, of 151 Smokey Hollow Road, Baldwinsville was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment after an investigation into a verbal domestic complaint where he was verbally and physically uncooperative, shoved the investigating officer and kicked one of the patrol vehicle’s windows causing damage to the glass and door frame. He was released on appearance tickets to appear in court on July 12.

On July 8, Kelianne Kukulski, 27, of 1203 Madison St., Syracuse, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and second-degree harassment regarding a bench warrant issued by the Village of Baldwinsville Court on March 23. She was transported from the Onondaga County Justice Center, arraigned in front of Judge McMahon in the Village of Baldwinsville Court and remanded back to the Onondaga County Justice Center on a bail of $100 cash or bond to reappear in court on July 12.

On July 9, Michael J. Morrison, 24, of 48 Chaucer Circle, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with seven counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana after an investigation into a point-of-information complaint regarding a male driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol near Tops Supermarket on Downer Street Road. After police located the vehicle parked in a driveway on Frawley Drive (where he was found unconscious inside the car), he was released on appearance tickets to a friend to appear in court on July 19.

