Dr. Steven Sanford, 64

In the comfort of his home, Dr. Steven Phelps Sanford, age 64, naturally left this world going on to the next on June 8, 2017. On this day, the animal world unexpectedly lost a valued healer of their community, but Dr. Steve’s legacy lives on within the hearts of his loyal clients, both human and beast alike.

Born in North Kingstown, RI, on June 20, 1952, and growing up in Baldwinsville, Steve’s young life was filled with family gatherings at his grandparent’s farm in Stamford, VT, as well as exploring the musical theater life with his maternal grandparents in New York City. Encouraged by parents who embraced life’s opportunities, Steve excelled throughout his youth and teenage years in both sports and education. His passion for football and lacrosse laid the foundation for future success. He received a scholarship to Princeton and a year later transferred to Cornell University where he graduated in 1979 as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

Given the incredible gift of helping and healing animals, Dr. Steve ventured to the Green Mountains of Vermont to start his career at Sequist Animal Hospital in Morrisville. With big dreams and a shoebox full of index cards, Steve was drawn to the Northeast Kingdom. Intrigued by both large and small animals, he focused on the bovine community; healthy dairy cows meant success and prosperity to the local farm and milk industry. In 1991, Dr. Steve established a successful practice with the help of his faithful employees. Derby Pond Animal Hospital and Greensboro Animal Hospital became a part of his legacy. For over 30 years Steve dedicated his entire being to his clients in the Northeast Kingdom. Day or night, rain or snow, Dr. Steve came to the rescue. He took great pride in his work and was a dear friend to many, taking exceptional care of their precious family pets.

On his down time Steve took advantage of what Vermont had to offer, whether he conquered the ski slopes, biked the back roads or drove his team of Belgians around Caspian Lake. He embraced the community by offering moonlit sleigh rides to Highland Lodge guests and brightened the days of seniors at Greensboro Nursing Home. He recalled memories of looking out over the Hudson as a child and watching the tugboats, which prompted his purchase of a limited edition Lord Nelson Victory Tug. He had big dreams of retiring and traveling both land and sea.

Beloved friend, mentor and college coach Richie Moran played a huge role in Steve’s life and inspired him to write and share some of Richie’s “Pearls of Wisdom:” “Always call your mother on Mother’s Day, and then go to church and the library.”; “Big Red is the only gum there is!”; “When you are thinking of someone, call them; otherwise they’ll never know.”; “Enthusiasm is contagious.”; “Never burn a bridge, someday you might want to go back.”; “Stay a little bit hungry. It’s great to be the underdog.”; “Respect all, be intimidated by none.”; “The value of game preparation”; “Sometimes it’s best to turn the other cheek and walk away.”; “There’s no such thing as a bad day, it’s just that some are better than others.”; “The value of family, friends and education”; and “It’s great to be here,” (which became the title of a book Coach Richie wrote last year).

Those who miss Steve dearly and thankful to have walked this life with him are his mother Joan Sanford of Schenectady, his daughter Blythe Sanford of Ithaca, his aunts: Carolyn Bobowiec of Stamford, Susie Gomez of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Mary Jane Mumford of Bradenton, FL, his cousins: Margaret Moore of Cazenovia, Edward Nassif of Tully, Alicia Stevenson of Malibu, CA, Paul Stevenson of Los Angeles, CA, Paul Bobowiec of Stamford, and Daniela Gomez of Middleberg, Holland, and his spiritual “swim buddy” Paula “Peach” Lawrence of East Hardwick.

Steve was predeceased by his father, Robert Sanford of Galway, N.Y., his precious sister, Linda “Lou” Sanford of Taos, NM, who tragically died only two days prior, and his cousin Daniel Bobowiec of Stamford.

Let this bring peace to all the people’s lives that Dr. Steve Sanford truly touched through his expertise in veterinary medicine and the animal world to which he dedicated his life. Even though he’s no longer with us, he’ll never be forgotten.

In 2017, Dr. Steve was diagnosed with Frontal Temporal Dementia disease caused primarily by sports-related and occupational head trauma. Steve’s legacy continues through the donation of his brain to aid in further research at Boston University. Donations can be given online to BU CTE Center by visiting: bu.edu/cte/financial-support. Checks, payable to ‘BU CTE Center’, could also be addressed to: Attention Jason Miller, CTE Center, 72 East Concord St., Robinson B/7800, Boston MA 02118 (please memo the check “CTE Neuropathology Fund”).

“Life doesn’t get any better than this; it’s just another day in paradise!” -Dr. Steven “Farmer” Sanford.

May his legacy live on forever!

