Caz musicians learn from world renowned clarinetist

Cazenovia musicians Kate Hale, far right, Lindsay Burress, second from right, and Olivia Emerson, far left, attended a clarinet workshop and performed in a concert with world renowned musician Marco Antonio Mazzini, second from left. (photo by Jason Emerson)

Last week, Cazenovia musicians Kate Hale, Lindsay Burress and Olivia Emerson attended a clarinet workshop and performed in a concert with world renowned musician Marco Antonio Mazzini. Mazzini, professor of clarinet from Lima, Peru, was in Syracuse to perform three concerts with the Silverwood Clarinet Choir.

Burress, a member of the Silverwood Clarinet Choir, is a music teacher at Cazenovia High School; Hale is a 2017 graduate of CHS who is attending SUNY Fredonia in the fall to study music; Emerson is entering ninth grade at CHS this fall and is a member of the concert band and wind ensemble.

Mazzini has performed in such prestigious places as Carnegie Hall, Tama Center (Tokyo), Paleis voor Schone Kunsten (Brussels), Bijloke Concert Hall (Gent), Gasteig Cultural Center (Germany), Film Museum (Amsterdam), Museo de la Nacion (Lima) and the Paris Conservatory. He has also appeared in concert halls in Spain, Luxembourg, Italy, USA, France, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia and Guatemala.

The July 27 program, “A Clarinet Evening with Marco,” held at the May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society in DeWitt, included a 2.5-hour workshop with adult and student clarinetists who registered, followed by a concert of Mazzini’s compositions/arrangements of Peruvian music they learned.

After the concert, Mazzini said he was impressed by the talent of the players, which ranged in age from teens to senior citizens. “It was just like family,” he said. “It was great.”

Mazzini, playing with the Silverwood Clarinet Choir, will perform a final program, “Music, A Life Changing Experience,” will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave, Oneida. Mazzini will discuss and perform his Peruvian music with the Silverwood Clarinet Choir.

The program will include multicultural music, show tunes and more. Mazzini will welcome questions from the audience after the concert.

More information at silverwoodclarinet.com and Facebook.

