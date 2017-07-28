Aldi hiring event in Cazenovia on Tuesday

Incoming store hiring store associates and shift managers

Aldi has announced it is holding a hiring event for its new Cazenovia store from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Hampton Inn and Suites located at 25 Lakers Lane.

The new store, expected to be open by the end of this year, is currently hiring store associates — $12.30 per hour ($12.70 per hour after 1 year) — and shift managers — $12.30 per hour plus additional $4.50 per hour premium when performing manager duties.

Applicants may apply in-person at the event – no need to apply beforehand.

Job requirements are:

• Must be 18 years or older to apply.

• High school diploma or GED preferred.

• Must be available to work anytime between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday – Sunday.

• Retail experience preferred.

• Drug screening and background check.

• Ability to lift 45 pounds.

According to the announcement, Aldi offers employees wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry. Staff averaging more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health insurance benefits and dental coverage, and all employees are invited to participate in the 401(k) program.

The company was awarded National 2017 Top Workplaces that recognizes organizations with the highest employee engagement, and was recently named to the Forbes 2017 list of America’s Best Large Employers for the third consecutive year.

