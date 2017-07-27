Taste of East Syracuse coming Aug. 2

Mayor Robert Tackman speaks to the crowd about his cook-off dish at the 11th annual Taste of East Syracuse. (Hayleigh Gowans)

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Defending champion Mayor Robert Tackman will once again face off against a chef from Wegmans at the 12th annual Taste of East Syracuse from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug 2, in the parking lot outside of the municipal building on the corner of North Center and Ellis Street.

This year’s event will bring food and refreshment from local restaurants and organizations, including Tony’s Restaurant, Twin Trees, Scott’s Scoops, Trappers, Collamer United Church, ESM Marching Band, Decadent Desserts and Oompa Loompyas. The Noisy Boys band will bring live music to the event.

At 6 p.m. at the main stage, there will be a cook-off between East Syracuse Mayor Robert Tackman and Damian Price, a chef from the James Street Wegmans. A total of 18 “celebrity judges” will taste the food and decide on a winner.

In addition to food and music, many family-friendly activities, such as inflatable slides, a dunk tank, kiddy games and pony rides are planned for the event.

Hoops for Hounds will hold a basketball shoot-off to raise money for Helping Hounds Rescue and EAVES ambulance and the East Syracuse Fire Department will have informational booths and activities.

To find out more about the event, visit villageofeastsyracuse.com or call 315-437-3541.

