OUR VIEW: Wounded Warriors inspire us all

As we report in this week’s issue, two local military veterans, both on medial retirement due to injuries and illnesses they sustained while on active duty, recently returned from the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior games with multiple medals. Jamie Biviano, of East Syracuse, and Justin Fuchs, of Cazenovia, showed mettle, determination and drive in their athletic pursuits — and offer a lesson to us all that, despite life’s hardships, we have no limitations to achieve great things.

Biviano, who has a rare disease called transverse myelitis, and Fuchs, who suffers from Traumatic Brain Injury and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, joined hundreds of other wounded, ill or injured service members from all branches of the military to compete in the games in Chicago. While Biviano and Fuchs have illnesses that are not necessarily visible at first glance, other participants in the games were missing limbs or suffering from severe burns. After overcoming significant injuries and illnesses, these athletes prove that life can continue after becoming wounded, ill and injured, according to the Warrior Games website.

Imagine what that is like to have a career in the military, the only career you have known, and have to transition out to civilian life due to injury or illness and find a new profession while dealing with your medical issue. The Warrior Games not only help injured vets through athletic competition, they also offer them camaraderie and understanding in the face of their injuries and illnesses. Not everyone has been in the military, but everyone can relate to people suffering horrible traumas and tragedies and needing to get back on their feet. Biviano and Fuchs inspire us to learn and understand these lessons — to never give up, to keep fighting and to ask for help if you need it, and, if you are on the other side of the conversation, offer understanding and assistance to those who may need a shoulder to lean on.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story