Open Farm Day returns July 29, are you ready?

Fruit of the Fungi mushroom farm in Earlville is one of the 33 farms participating in this year's eent. (file photo)

Summer is here, and the ninth annual Open Farm Day is your chance to enjoy the bounty of some of Madison County’s wide array of farms. Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County invites everyone to take a behind-the-scenes look at the county’s farms.

This year, 33 farms will open their gates to the public free of charge. Visitors will be treated to farm tours, rides, product samples, farm animals, and an all-around good time provided by Madison County’s agricultural community.

New farms added to the tour this year include:

• Silly Goats Farm in Canastota, where they make handmade, natural goat milk soap, lotions, liquid soap and bath bomb using pure goat milk from their herd of registered Lamancha Goats.

• Many Maples Farm in Georgetown, which offers maple tours from tap to table, free samples of maple products, recipes and advice on how to cook with maples. Tours of the new sugarhouse will be part of the day.

• Brownson Family Farm in Kirkville, a small family-run farm specializing in homegrown produce.

Returning to the tour for 2017 include visitor favorites like Johnston’s Honeybee Farm, Fruit of the Fungi, Old Home Distillers, Ju-Vindale Holsteins and Local Roots Farm.

Planning on attending Open Farm Day this year? Whether you are a first-time participant or returning visitor, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County offers these tips to get the most out of your Open Farm Day experience:

• Check out the farms: The most up-to-date farm profiles are available by visiting openfarmdaymadisoncounty.com. Read each farm’s profile to get a snapshot of what each stop has to offer.

• Pick a lunch location: There are multiple farms offering lunch options this year. Where do you plan to be? There are lunch spots located all throughout the county.

• Plan your route: Don’t miss out on some of the special scheduled activities that will be running at different farms throughout the day — there are lots of special and fun activities that you can only see at Open Farm Day.

• Bring a friend: Open Farm Day is a great day for all. Adults and children of all ages will find activities perfect for them.

• Pack a cooler: Do not forget to pack your cooler. There will be many farms with products for sale, and you won’t want to turn down the chance to keep your raw milk, cheese or vegetable samples fresh.

Open Farm Day Passports are available at 10 Price Chopper locations in CNY, in local Madison County newspapers in Madison County libraries and local farmers’ markets starting this week.

For more information on Open Farm Day participants or to download a passport instantly visit OpenFarmDayMadisonCounty.com — or follow Open Farm Day on Facebook to keep up-to-date on the latest Open Farm Day news.

Be sure to make it to as many farms as you can — visit three or more farms with your passport and you will receive a free Open Farm Day giveaway.

