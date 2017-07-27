Manlius Library opens new pollinator garden

The Manlius Library has unveiled its new Carol B. Gilligan Memorial Pollinator Garden, located in the courtyard behind the library near the Manlius Senior Centre and Manlius Village Clerk’s office. (Submitted Photo)

Manlius Library has unveiled its new Carol B. Gilligan Memorial Pollinator Garden, located in the courtyard behind the library near the Manlius Senior Centre and Manlius Village Clerk’s office. The garden was donated by Carol’s family in memory of her and in appreciation of the treasured time Carol spent at the library.

Gilligan was born and raised in Plainfield, N.J. She and her husband John moved to Manlius in the early 1970s, where she worked as a banker until she retired in 2006. She volunteered at Manlius Library for years before her death in 2016.

The Carol B. Gilligan Memorial Pollinator Garden is one of the largest dedicated pollinator gardens in Onondaga County. Plants chosen in this garden attract and support important pollinators like birds, bees and butterflies with flowers such as lavender and catmint. The garden was designed and installed by Ballantyne Gardens, which specializes in organic landscaping and horticulture, and will be maintained by library staff and volunteers.

The library is using this new space for programs, such as a book discussion of the gardening memoir “Cutting Back” by Leslie Buck, and educational events for children about pollinators and ecology. All patrons are invited to enjoy the garden, and several benches are available for seating around the gravel path.

