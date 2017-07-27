Glen R. Hembach, 81

Glen R. Hembach, 81, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017 in his home surrounded by his family.

Born December 29, 1935 in Mineola, NY, he was the son of the late George and Florence (Johnson) Hembach. He received a Bachelor of Science degree as well as Master of Science Degree in education from SUNY Cortland and a master’s degree from Syracuse University. While at SUNY Cortland he was named an All-American Lacrosse player and was a member of the Delta Kappa Beta Fraternity. Following college, Glen served in the Army as an editor/reporter. His career path included a job as a science teacher in Frankfort and Skaneateles, and he later served as a principal. He later left Skaneateles to become director of elementary education for the Saratoga Springs Public Schools. He retired in 1991.

For those of you who knew Glen, his passions included his family, golfing and being an avid sports fan. He was a dedicated family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and taking family vacations. He loved the beach and wintered in Florida where he spent his days on the golf course. He and his wife were involved, for many years, as puppy raisers for Guiding Eyes for the Blind. He also enjoyed working outdoors and was proud of his beautiful yard.

Survivors include his wife Patricia (Hanrahan) Hembach; son Grant (Stephanie) Hembach and their children Gavin, Hope and Luka Pei; daughter Heather (Hembach) Turner (fiancé John Michaud) and her three children Samuel, Caroline and Lauren; daughter Holly (Hembach) (Paul) Kasper and their two children Ella and Morgan; brother Wayne Hembach and nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373). Burial with military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

Specials thanks to Dr. Daniel Eldredge, his staff, and Community Hospice of Saratoga, as well as Glen’s golf buddies at McGregor for all the good memories.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind (guidingeyes.org), American Cancer Society,1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or a charity of your choice.

Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.

