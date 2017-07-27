From the Assembly: NY must protect the rights of people with disabilities

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the nation’s most comprehensive civil rights law that addresses the challenges people living with disabilities face, was signed into law 30 years ago on July 26, 1990. This landmark legislation prohibits discrimination and ensures that people with disabilities are guaranteed the right to live full and independent lives. The anniversary of the ADA is not only a chance to look at the progress we’ve made, but also look ahead to the steps we can take to keep moving forward.

While we made significant strides in improving accessibility for people with disabilities, there’s always more work to be done. As the parent of a stepdaughter living with a disability, I’ve seen firsthand the challenges she and many others face. That’s why this year, I helped pass a legislative package to protect and support individuals with disabilities, because all New Yorkers deserve to be safe, respected and treated with dignity. No one should ever be defined by their disability. They, like everyone else, deserve a fair shot at going after their dreams and building a bright future.

The Assembly legislation I helped pass includes a measure to increase safety for people with disabilities during emergencies and natural disasters (A.6865). The bill requires localities to maintain a confidential and voluntary registry of individuals who may need evacuation assistance and shelter during a disaster. To allow more people with disabilities to live independently and safely in their homes, I also passed a measure to provide tax credits for homeowners who make improvements and implement universal visitability design features, so homes are more accommodating (A.5333, A.5950-A). And to protect New Yorkers from housing discrimination, I passed a bill clarifying that reasonable accommodation includes the use of a service animal (A.7283).

Recognizing the sacrifices our brave veterans made to serve our nation, the Assembly legislation also includes a measure to create the New York State Interagency Coordinating Council to provide critical assistance to service-disabled veterans. The legislative package also includes a measure that ensures state workers are afforded the same rights as other workers under the ADA, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967, the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 and the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 and allows workers to sue the state for violations of these federal laws (A.2546). As your representative, it’s my duty to protect the rights of all New Yorkers, and I’ll continue fighting to ensure New York is a place of equal opportunity and access for all.

As always, my office is here to help. If you have questions about this or another community issue, please contact my office at (315) 452-1115 or by email at StirpeA@nyassembly.gov.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story