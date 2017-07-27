FFL receives grant to show outdoor movies

The Fayetteville Free Library (FFL) has recently announced they are the recipients of a grant from Senator John DeFrancisco, and will use the funds to purchase equipment to show outdoor movies in the new FFL Greenspace.

The movies will begin in September and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, coolers and chairs. The FFL will be selling popcorn, candy and soda. The movies will be moved inside in case of inclement weather.

The following movies will be shown in the future: “LEGO: Batman Movie,” 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6; “Boss Baby,” 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14; “Guardians of the Galaxy V.2,” 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20; and “Beauty and the Beast,” 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 28.

For more information go to fflib.org or call 315-637-6374.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story