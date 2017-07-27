Domino’s Pizza opens location in Manlius

A location of Domino’s Pizza has opened in the Manlius Shopping Plaza on 240 W. Seneca St. in Manlius. (Hayleigh Gowans)

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Pizza lovers in Manlius have another establishment they can use to satisfy their hunger now that a new Domino’s Pizza has opened in the Manlius Shopping Plaza on 240 W. Seneca St. off of Route 173.

This location is one of six that owner Chris MacPherson operates in the Central New York area, and will employ about 25 people at full capacity. The store will offer the same menu as the over 5,000 Domino’s throughout the country, including hand-tossed pizzas, oven baked sandwiches, chicken wings, pasta dishes and a variety of desserts.

In the past few years, Domino’s has been rebranding to move from a delivery-focused business model to making the store be a more inviting place for people to sit down and enjoy their pizza, said MacPherson, though the delivery part of the business is still important. The Manlius location includes a dining area with seating for 20 people, free WiFi, phone charging stations, a “pizza theater” design that allows patrons to watch as their hand-tossed pizza is being prepared and a screen that will track the status of orders.

There are multiple ways to order carry-out or delivery, said MacPherson, including by phone, in the store, online or through the Domino’s smartphone app. When you do the order online or through the app, you are able to track your order to know when it’s ready for carry-out or about when it will be delivered.

The store opened July 3 and so far the response from the community has been positive, MacPherson said.

“It’s been great so far, there have been so many people who have come in the check us out because they saw we just opened,” he said. “I hope we can provide a pizza place that give quality products at an affordable price.”

Domino’s in Manlius is open 10:30 a.m. to midnight Sunday to Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. They can be reached at 315-692-2515 or at pizza.dominos.com/new-york/manlius.

