Canton Woods: B’ville Express seeks volunteer drivers

By Ruth Troy

Director

B’ville Express always needs volunteer drivers! B’ville Express drivers provide transportation for seniors 60 years of age and over to essential services. This is an incredibly valuable service that helps Baldwinsville seniors to remain in their own homes, in their community. In 2016 B’ville Express provided 86 senior residents of Greater Baldwinsville with 1,130 rides. B’ville Express operates out of Canton Woods if you are interested in volunteering, please contact Ellen at (315) 638-4536.

Art Group will meet at Canton Woods 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Aug. 8 and Aug. 22. This group is facilitated by retired B’ville art teacher, Mike Conway. The group focuses on drawing and painting. Bring your sketchbook and art supplies.

Health Insurance Information Counseling and Assistance Program (HIICAP). A HIICAP representative from Onondaga County Office for Aging is available at Canton Woods 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7. They offer free and unbiased information and assistance regarding Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, Medicare Advantage, Medigap Supplemental Plans, EPIC-NYS Prescription Benefit for Seniors, Extra Help Low Income Subsidy, Medicare Saving Program.

Canton Woods Car Show is a favorite summer tradition. Canton Woods’ eighth annual Car Show is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday Aug. 7. The rain date is Monday, Aug. 14. Plan to spend a fun evening enjoying classic cars, great music and maybe even a burger at Canton Woods.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Canton Woods welcomes The Stan Colella All Star Band! The band will perform at 10 a.m. This will be a wonderful performance you will want to see.

Thursday Aug. 10, George Leija returns to Canton Woods. George plays all your favorites so spend the afternoon at Canton Woods and sing along to your favorite tunes.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be at Canton Woods at 11 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 8. If you have any questions or concerns about your National Grid Account, the Advocate is here to help.

September is just around the corner. Walk for the Woods 2017 is set for 9 a.m. Saturday Sept. 16. Join us for this wellness event which is an annual fund raiser for Canton Woods. Everyone is welcome to participate in the Walk for the Woods including your four legged family members. Local business may support Canton Woods by sponsoring the Walk for the Woods 2017. Contact the center if you wish to register for the Walk for the Woods 2017 or if you would like to sponsor the Walk for the Woods 2017; (315) 638-4536. Registration forms also available on the Village of Baldwinsville website.

AARP Defensive Driving class is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for more information and to sign up; (315) 638-4536.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

What’s for lunch? On Friday, Aug. 4, the menu includes haddock sandwich, seasoned brown rice, creamy coleslaw with pineapple, fruited Jell-O with whipped topping. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

