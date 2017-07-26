Scottish Games and Celtic Festival returns Aug. 12

The 2017 CNY Scottish Games and Celtic Festival takes place Aug. 12 at Long Branch Park in Liverpool.

Lads or lassies, Scots or not, rain or shine: The 2017 Central New York Scottish Games and Celtic Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, at Long Branch Park in Liverpool.

The festival features massed bagpipe bands performances and competitions, Irish and Scottish dancing demonstrations, clan tents and genealogy, Highland cattle on display, dry goods vendors, Harmony of Harps, Scottish Smallpipes Society, children’s activities and Scottish, Irish and American foods. Come sit in the entertainment tent and listen to Celtic music throughout the afternoon and evening by the Celtic band Shearson and solo performer Charlie Zahm.

Heavy highland athletics will also be on display.

“Highland athletics involves things that weigh a lot, like stones, chained weights, 18- to 20-foot logs (cabers), sheaths of straw and the like,” reads the Scottish Games’ website. “The goal of these events is to move these heavy things from one place to another sometimes precisely other times not so much. This is accomplished by men with lumpy muscles wearing kilts.”

Students in Scottish arts can apply for scholarships during the day and evening at the various tents. Scholarship applications are also in the games’ program.

Gates open at 9 a.m. Aug. 12 with piping, drumming and dancing competitions taking place all morning. Opening ceremonies with the massing of all the participating bagpipe bands and drum majors is scheduled for noon. The event continues until 8 p.m.

Admission at the door is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors 55 and older, $4 for children 5 to 12, and free for children under 5. To learn more, visit cnyscottishgames.org.

