Parks and Rec Corner: Super Hero Day brings out Wonder Women at Allen Road

It’s been a full week of theme days at Allen Road. Tuesday was super hero day. We played super hero tag and saw lots of Wonder Woman costumes. The next day was rockstar day! Many of the games we played involved music, like Squirkle and freeze dance. We even had a jam session before lunch with the kids that brought their own toy guitars and drum sticks. This Thursday at Allen Road was Throwback Thursday. A few of the kids wore tie die shirts and we played a lot of classic camp games like kickball and forker. Finally, Friday was Boot Camp day. Camouflage was a popular outfit choice and the counselors set up an obstacle course. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for next week!

Bear Road Elementary School

We are almost halfway through the summer here at Bear Road and we have had a blast so far. This past week we had a jam-packed week of fun, including Jersey Day and Soccer Day. On Jersey Day, the staff and the kids all wore their favorite jerseys. On Soccer Day, the staff created many new soccer themed games for the kids to play. This coming week is a big week at Bear Road. On Thursday, July 20, we will be holding our annual talent show at 1 p.m. The kids who want to participate are able to sign up and audition on Tuesday, July 18. We have everything from singing to dancing to juggling and skateboarding. Lastly, on Friday July, 21, we will be having Penny Carnival Day. Kids bring pennies in to play games created by the staff that cost 1 cent to play. They have the chance to win plenty of candy and prizes.

REMINDERS:

Must bring ID to pick up child.

Kids must wear sneakers every day to be able to participate.

STAFF:

Director: Austin Fehrman

Assistant Director: Tyler Delao

Recreation Aides:

Devon Neil

Sophie Meyers

Jeremiah Willis

Nolan Byrnes

Joe Grispino

Tim Cloonan

Mike Cloonan

Mike Barkley

Soule Road Elementary School

Recreation was back in session this week, and we started our Holiday Week off with a celebratory “Red, White, and Blue Day” on Monday. Regardless of Independence Day vacations, we still had a park full of children showing off pride in their country with the colors of the flag on their clothes. When we came back on the 5th, the children and counselors alike enjoyed “Wild Water Wednesday,” in which we spent over four hours outdoors enjoying numerous types of water games. The kids were busy on the slip n’ slide, had a gigantic water bloom toss, played “Duck Duck Splash” and used water guns for a variety of activities.

As the week went on, more and more new games were introduced to everyone at the park. The counselors have been doing what they can to keep 100 or so kids entertained throughout the day. All different sorts of games, from basketball-oriented to kickball-like to tagging and running games are being done from a day-to-day basis. And the best part is, if you don’t like one of the games being played, there are at least two others to choose from.

We are still experiencing a large number of returning campers and newcomers walking in for the first time, excited for the hours of games that are about to come their way. There is still time to register and experience a summer filled with different sorts of games, activities, crafts, and event days.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story