NOPL news: Understanding our world: The MOST comes to NOPL

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Have you ever wondered how some of the amazing gadgets in our world work? Once you understand how something works, you can use it to explore new ideas and create new things.

This summer, the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) will be at each of the three branches of the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) to present an exciting show for children and tweens as part of the library’s Summer Reading Program.

During the MOST’s “Eureka! Discover, Understand, Build” show, educators will build some common machines using simplified parts to demonstrate how people get energy from the wind, sun, water and the world around us. They’ll also talk about some of the great minds of both the past and present, and find out what they are doing to better our world.

There is no charge to attend the shows, thanks in part to a state grant secured by Sen. John A. DeFrancisco. However, due to limited seating registration is strongly recommended. Following are the MOST’s scheduled shows at NOPL:

2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, NOPL @ North Syracuse; (315) 458-6184

11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 8, @ Cicero; (315) 699-2032

2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, NOPL @ Brewerton; (315) 676-7484

