NOPL news: Understanding our world: The MOST comes to NOPL

Jul 26, 2017 Ashley M. Casey News, Nonprofits, Point of View, Schools, Star Review
Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)
Librarian
Have you ever wondered how some of the amazing gadgets in our world work? Once you understand how something works, you can use it to explore new ideas and create new things.
This summer, the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST) will be at each of the three branches of the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) to present an exciting show for children and tweens as part of the library’s Summer Reading Program.
During the MOST’s “Eureka! Discover, Understand, Build” show, educators will build some common machines using simplified parts to demonstrate how people get energy from the wind, sun, water and the world around us. They’ll also talk about some of the great minds of both the past and present, and find out what they are doing to better our world.
There is no charge to attend the shows, thanks in part to a state grant secured by Sen. John A. DeFrancisco. However, due to limited seating registration is strongly recommended. Following are the MOST’s scheduled shows at NOPL:
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Jul 26, 2017 0
Jul 26, 2017 0
Jul 26, 2017 0
Jul 26, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 26, 2017
Jul 26, 2017