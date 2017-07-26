NAMOW volunteer in the running for Today’s Options $10K prize

“No senior goes hungry” — Ric Wahl is a finalist in the Today’s Options Competition. He hopes to win $10,000 for North Area Meals on Wheels.

Voting is open from July 27 to Aug. 22

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

A volunteer from North Area Meals on Wheels is throwing his hat into the ring for the Today’s Options Competition in an effort to win $10,000 for the organization.

Ric Wahl, NAMOW’s board treasurer, has volunteered as a cook and a driver for NAMOW for five years.

The annual competition is sponsored by Today’s Options, a local Medicare Advantage health plan. Community members vote for the individual who they feel does the most to improve the lives of seniors in Central New York. Today’s Options awards $10,000 to the competition’s “Grand Champion.” Four finalists will receive $1,000 for the organizations they represent.

“We look forward to the Today’s Options Champions competition each year and are excited to bring it to the community once again this year,” Dan DeLucia, vice president of Today’s Options, said in a news release. “It opens our eyes to the important work of individuals and not-for-profit organizations that are making an impact on the lives of older adults in the community. We want to find these people and recognize their amazing contributions to the community.”

If he is selected, Wahl would not be the first NAMOW representative to take home the grand prize. Board President Bob Graves was crowned Grand Champion in 2015.

Last year, NAMOW delivered 115,614 meals to its 277 clients, who reside in Cicero, North Syracuse, Liverpool, Mattydale, Brewerton, Clay and Bridgeport. NAMOW also serves Baldwinsville residents who qualify for Wellness In Nutrition (WIN).

“The volunteers I work with are like family to me, as are my clients I cook for and deliver to,” Wahl said. “This would be my way of paying forward and helping my ‘family.’ This money would help successfully fulfill NAMOW’s mission: ‘No senior goes hungry.’”

Wahl is one of more than 250 volunteers for NAMOW.

“Ric is very well-deserving of this. He is always willing to step in and volunteer at events in and outside of Meals on Wheels,” said NAMOW Program Director Jennifer Covert. “I can count on him for anything!”

Wahl and four other finalists will be honored in a ceremony before the Syracuse Chiefs’ game against the Louisville Bats at 6:35 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

Community members may vote for Today’s Options finalists once per device per day between July 27 and Aug. 22. Visit todaysoptionschampions.com to vote.

