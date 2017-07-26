Meeting the brotherhood

The Cicero Fire Department named Joey Abt an honorary firefighter and held a celebration in his honor last week. (Photo by Ashley M. Casey)

Joey Abt visits Cicero FD in quest to visit 77 fire stations

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

“Now what?”

Always eager for his next adventure, Joey Abt kept asking that question on his visit to the Cicero Fire Department last Thursday.

Ever since Joey spent Christmas 2015 in a coma, he’s been on the lookout for his next adventure. After meeting his idol, country star Luke Bryan, in April 2016, Joey set out on his quest to visit 77 fire stations. The visit to Cicero helped Joey, 12, cross No. 25 off his itinerary.

“Since he was sick in Christmas of 2015, I just want him to do and experience as much as he can,” said Diane Abt, Joey’s mother.

For several years now, Joey has dreamed of becoming a firefighter or a dispatcher. His passion began when an aunt who worked for the Red Cross shared her stories with him and introduced him to the wonders of the police and fire scanner. Joey can tell you that Signal 50 means a fire crew needs police backup, and Signal 80 announces a car accident with injuries in Syracuse.

“For as long as I can remember, he’s said he wants to be a firefighter, and he thoroughly enjoys it,” said Charlene Bonaccio, Joey’s aunt.

So far, Joey has visited fire stations in Pulaski, Sandy Creek, Oswego and Syracuse, but Cicero went all out to welcome him. Joey was named an honorary firefighter for the day and was outfitted in his very own turnout gear and helmet at Station 1.

A police escort to Station 2 brought Joey to the grand finale of his Cicero adventure. Lt. Dave Vivenzio showed Joey how to use the radio to direct firefighters to extinguish a car fire. “Captain Joey” was over the moon when he saw the demo car ablaze behind the station.

“It was awesome,” Joey said, flashing a thumbs-up.

Joey donned his helmet — complete with its own nameplate — and joined his heroes at the hose to drown out the last of the flames.

Making it happen

Vivenzio caught wind of Joey’s mission to visit 77 fire stations from a CNY Central story on Facebook. He contacted Kelly Curtin, the reporter who covered Joey’s meet-and-greet with Luke Bryan and his new goal to visit fire departments, and she put him in touch with the Abt family.

“I have a soft spot for kids like you wouldn’t believe,” said Vivenzio, who manages Onondaga Community College’s hockey team. “[Joey’s] a great kid. He was on this mission and I wanted to help.”

When Vivenzio approached Cicero Fire Chief Jon Barrett about the idea, Barrett said. “Go ahead — take it and run.”

Vivenzio said it took “a lot of phone calls” to coordinate Joey’s evening with the fire department. Fortunately, the Cicero Fire Department wasn’t alone in its quest to make Joey’s dream come true. Mark’s Pizzeria donated refreshments for the evening, and JPB Fire Services “automatically said, ‘It’s on us’” when Vivenzio inquired about ordering a nameplate for Joey’s helmet.

“We really didn’t put a lot of money into this thing to make it happen. There were a lot of donations,” Vivenzio said. “Everybody wants to help.”

Cicero Police Chief Joe Snell was happy to pitch in as well. He said the fire department went out of their way to create an unforgettable experience for Joey.

“When I heard they were doing this for Joey, I had to be here. Joey’s parents’ camp is up by ours and we see him all the time,” Snell said. “At Brennan’s Beach, everybody knows Joey.”

Above and beyond

After trying on his turnout gear, chatting with firefighters on the radio and putting out the flaming car, Joey and his family — and their newfound friends in Cicero — settled in for dinner and dessert. Before chowing down on some pizza, Joey high-fived every firefighter lined up inside Station 2.

“Usually, someone’s calling us on their worst days,” Chief Barrett said. “It’s nice to meet him on one of his better days and have him meet the brotherhood.”

Over dinner, Vivenzio presented Joey with a plaque he’d made in his woodworking shop, carved into the shape of a fire badge with a glossy finish, emblazoned with Joey’s name. The fire department also gave Joey a framed certificate to commemorate his experience as firefighter for the day.

“Every station’s been great, but they’ve gone above and beyond,” Nicole DeMauro, Joey’s sister, said of the Cicero Fire Department.

As for the house the Abts are building in Phoenix, Joey’s father, Steve Abt, said he would have to forgo the game room he had planned for the basement in favor of displaying Joey’s fire memorabilia.

“He lives for this,” said Joey’s mom, Diane. “It’s all he ever asks to do.”

Diane said Joey would visit a fire station every day if she let him.

The Abts expressed wonder and gratitude as they gathered with the firefighters for pizza and cake.

“All these men and women have jobs. They could be at home right now,” Diane said. “Instead, they’re here for somebody they don’t even know.”

When asked what his favorite part of the day was, Joey said, “Everything.”

Next, Joey plans to visit fire stations in Owasco and Clifton Springs. He even has a few out-of-state fire departments on his list. To follow Joey’s adventures, like “Joey’s Dirt Road Diary” on Facebook.

