Lysander Dems announce caucus results

The Lysander Democratic Committee held a caucus July 24 at the Baldwinsville Public Library.

The committee has nominated the following candidates for the 2017 town election:

Town Clerk: Victoria Shires

Town Justice: Timothy McMahon

Town Councilor: Gail Tosh

Town Councilor: Kevin Rode

Highway Superintendent: Gene Dinsmore

For more information, contact LDC Chair Melinda Shimer at lysanderdemocrats@yahoo.com or (315) 415-6181.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story