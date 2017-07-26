Lysander Dems announce caucus results

Jul 26, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, News
The Lysander Democratic Committee held a caucus July 24 at the Baldwinsville Public Library.
The committee has nominated the following candidates for the 2017 town election:
For more information, contact LDC Chair Melinda Shimer at lysanderdemocrats@yahoo.com or (315) 415-6181.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
Jul 26, 2017 0
Jul 26, 2017 0
Jul 26, 2017 0
Jul 26, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 26, 2017
Jul 26, 2017
Jul 26, 2017
Jul 26, 2017
Jul 26, 2017