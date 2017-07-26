 

Jul 26, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Government, News

Lysander Dems announce caucus results

The Lysander Democratic Committee held a caucus July 24 at the Baldwinsville Public Library.

The committee has nominated the following candidates for the 2017 town election:

  • Town Clerk: Victoria Shires
  • Town Justice: Timothy McMahon
  • Town Councilor: Gail Tosh
  • Town Councilor: Kevin Rode
  • Highway Superintendent: Gene Dinsmore

For more information, contact LDC Chair Melinda Shimer at lysanderdemocrats@yahoo.com or (315) 415-6181.

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

