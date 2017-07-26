Local student honored by colleges, universities

Samantha Prossner, of Cazenovia, has been named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland.

Christian E. Howles, of Cazenovia, was named to SUNY Oswego’s spring 2017 deans’ list.

Jasmine X. Pitzrick, of Cazenovia, was named to SUNY Oswego’s spring 2017 deans’ list.

Shelby Yates, of Cazenovia, was named to SUNY Oswego’s spring 2017 deans’ list.

Samantha E. Marti, of Cazenovia, has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2017 semester at SUNY Oswego.

Mikayla Ann Mason, of Cazenovia, received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Vassar College on May 28.

Kelsey E. Henderson, of Cazenovia, earned her degree in marketing at SUNY Oswego in spring 2017.

Shelby Yates, of Cazenovia, earned her degree in wellness management, cum laude, at SUNY Oswego in spring 2017.

Kylie Marie Bragg, of Cazenovia, was named to the SUNY Fredonia dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Sophia N. Cowburn, of Cazenovia, was named to the SUNY Fredonia dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Joseph Gugino, of Cazenovia, was named to the SUNY Fredonia dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Kristina Betty Kleine, of Cazenovia, was named to the SUNY Fredonia dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Hannah Emily Sullivan, of Cazenovia, was named to the SUNY Fredonia dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.

Carlyne Hazer, of Cazenovia, earned her degree during the spring 2017 semester at SUNY New Paltz.

Brendan Wells, of Cazenovia made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Shane Ogden, of Cazenovia, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Delanie Spangler, of Cazenovia, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Mandy Cameron, of Cazenovia, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

James Hahn, of Cazenovia, made the dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Layne Martin, of Cazenovia, a major in Associate Degree Nursing A.A.S., at Morrisville State College received the School of Science, Technology and Health Studies Award. This award is presented to students based on academic excellence and campus involvement.

Catherine Byrnes, of Cazenovia, a major in Associate Degree Nursing A.A.S., at Morrisville State College received the Distinguished Nursing Student Award from Morrisville State College. The recipient is selected by the nursing faculty based on professional attributes, leadership abilities and a commitment to lifelong learning.

Samantha A. Shaffner, of Cazenovia, received a B.A. degree in theatre and history from Hobart and William Smith Colleges on May 14. Shaffner graduated summa cum laude and studied abroad in Norwich, England, while at HWS.

Sophia A. Catania, of Cazenovia, received a B.S. degree in biology from Hobart and William Smith Colleges on May 14.

Graham C. Leggat, of Cazenovia, received a B.A. degree in physics from Hobart and William Smith Colleges on May 14.

Allissa M. Parrella, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at Binghamton University.

Colleen M. Stalder, of Cazenovia, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester at Binghamton University.

Emily Marris, of Cazenovia, graduated with a bachelor’s of science/master’s of science in physician assistant from Rochester Institute of Technology in May.

Allyssa Mroczek, of Cazenovia, graduated with a bachelor’s of science/master’s of science in physician assistant from Rochester Institute of Technology in May.

Carlyne Hazer, of Cazenovia, was named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz.

Sean Maliga, of Cazenovia, earned dean’s list honors at Saint Joseph’s University for the spring 2017 semester.

James Perriello, of Cazenovia, was named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at Virginia Tech.

Marie Perriello, of Cazenovia, received her bachelor of science degree, cum laude, in interior design from the College of Architecture and Urban Studies at Virginia Tech on May 13. She was also named to the spring 2017 dean’s list.

