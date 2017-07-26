Library focus: This week’s focus is fun at the B’ville Public Library

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

Summer’s in full swing and there’s plenty to do at the library this coming week:

Minecraft

2 p.m. Monday, July 31

Come ready to play Minecraft part of the time, and watch others play part of the time. Players will make their way through a Minecraft Maze! We have a limited number of library logins, so:

Six players at a time will compete to see who can get through the maze first. We’ll rotate through all players, then pit the winners against each other for the Amazing B’ville title!

Two computers will be set aside for people who are new to Minecraft, so new players can take turns learning the controls.

This program is intended for kids in the Summer Reading Program going into grades one through five in the fall.

Snack Pack (for teens and tweens)

2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2

Learn to turn that stuff in the pantry and fridge into food that’s yummy and good for you!

Board Game Drop-In

12:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3

Drop-in to play chess, checkers, board games … or bring your own!

Crafts for Kids: Paperback Hedgehogs

2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3

Give an old book a new look. Using an old paperback book, create your own hedgehog.

