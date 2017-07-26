Library focus: This week’s focus is fun at the B’ville Public Library

Jul 26, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Point of View, Things to Do
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
Summer’s in full swing and there’s plenty to do at the library this coming week:
2 p.m. Monday, July 31
Come ready to play Minecraft part of the time, and watch others play part of the time. Players will make their way through a Minecraft Maze! We have a limited number of library logins, so:
2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2
Learn to turn that stuff in the pantry and fridge into food that’s yummy and good for you!
12:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3
Drop-in to play chess, checkers, board games … or bring your own!
2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3
Give an old book a new look. Using an old paperback book, create your own hedgehog.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
