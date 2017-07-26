From the Liverpool Public Library: Join us for Storytime in the Park

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Books. Songs. The StoryWalk. And now the new LPL2Go Book Bike Cart.

Ms. Laurel Sharp brings a lot to these summer Tuesday mornings to the grassy spot near the Wegmans Boundless Playgrounds in Onondaga Lake Park.

“Storytime in the Park” allows children and caregivers to join in the fun as the LPL Children’s Librarian reads from popular children’s books and sings catchy songs while playing guitar and passing out hand instruments to the kids. She also gives everybody a chance to join a circle for more singing and dancing fun.

At the conclusion of the half-hour, children and adults can stroll along the StoryWalk. One of the half-dozen from the LPL’s collection of illustrated children’s books set up on placards will be set up nearby until the end of the afternoon.

Sharp also will open up the Book Bike Cart to show a collection of children’s books available to check out right then and there via the Chromebook and hotpot. Just bring your LPL card.

Storytime in the Park continues its Tuesday run from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15, weather permitting.

