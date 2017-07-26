Cazenovia Rowing Club fall registration now open

Jul 26, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Community
Cazenovia Rowing Club has announced that fall registration is now open. (submitted photo)
Cazenovia Rowing Club has announced that fall registration is now open, and spots are going fast. Cazenovia Rowing Club consists of adult masters, adult novice, scholastics and scullers, and starts at age 12. Since last year, a few changes have occurred within the organization, including a new indoor facility located in the Cazenovia College Athletic Complex, more equipment, a new boat and a new middle school age program. For more information, visit the CRC website at cazrow.org or visit GoCaz.com.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
