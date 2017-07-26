B’ville native named 2017 Paralegal of the Year

Paralegal Amy Johnson of the Yarborough Applegate Law Firm has been named the 2017 winner of the American Association for Justice Paralegal of the Year Award Sponsored by Advocate Capital, Inc. Johnson was nominated for this prestigious award by attorneys David Yarborough and William Applegate, the co-founders of the Charleston, South Carolina, firm. They say she is more than qualified to receive this recognition: “Amy Johnson exceeds the requirements to be AAJ’s Paralegal of the Year and is the ideal candidate for this honor.”

As a paralegal for Yarborough Applegate, Johnson, a native of Baldwinsville, provides essential support in case preparation, mediation, and trial. The team also relies on Johnson for her judgment and analytical skills, extensive knowledge in personal injury, wrongful death, and complex civil litigation, and her compassion for clients. Attorney Yarborough said Johnson truly enjoys the paralegal profession. “Amy has worked in the legal field for almost 20 years and has committed herself to her career and helping others in the field,” he said

In addition to serving on staff at Yarborough Applegate, Johnson is also active in both the legal education sector and her local community. She has presented more than 100 times to national audiences and mentors young associate attorneys and paralegals. Johnson also serves in various roles, including past President, for organizations like the Charleston and National Associations of Legal Assistants and volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House.

Only candidates who have made considerable contributions to the paralegal profession and community, shown their value as members of a legal services team, and committed themselves to AAJ’s mission are considered for Paralegal of the Year. Johnson was selected from numerous entrants, and as this year’s award winner, she will receive an engraved trophy and free airfare, hotel and registration to AAJ’s Annual Convention July 22 to 25 in Boston, Massachusetts.

“We are so pleased to be able to collaborate with AAJ on this important award. Paralegals are a key component to any successful law firm. We hope that this award will help draw attention to the important work that they do in our nation’s civil justice system,” said Michael J. Swanson, Advocate Capital, Inc.’s president and chief executive officer.

Advocate Capital, Inc. is the premier provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for successful trial law firms nationwide. It has served the plaintiff bar for 18 years from its headquarters in Nashville, TN and now enjoys a client base that extends nationwide. For more information, visit AdvocateCapital.com.

Johnson, formerly Amy Haddix, graduated from C. W. Baker High School in 1994, where she was involved in student council, yearbook staff, varsity cheerleading and varsity golf. She attended Wake Forest University in North Carolina, and has lived in Charleston, South Carolina for the past 18 years. She is married with three children, ages 16, 14 and 6.

