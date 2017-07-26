BEE LOCAL: Computer Outlet North, Inc.

Jul 26, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Business, News
A: “We Fix Frustration.” Everyone who calls is frustrated, but we don’t fix tech devices — we fix frustration with technology.
A: We guarantee a better service for a better price!
A: We wanted to come to Baldwinsville because there did not seem to be a service like ours here. People should not have to travel to a big box service center for technical services when we can provide a much more personal service at a much better price nearby.
A: We have been overwhelmed by the warm welcome we received. The police even come by to check on our shop regularly and leave notes for us. How great is that?
A: We have been in the technology business for over 20 years, but coming to Baldwinsville has reminded me of the importance of relationships in business. Having a computer tech is a trust relationship, much like finding a trusted auto mechanic. Your computer guy must earn and maintain that trust relationship.
A: Wow, I would have to say being given keys to someone’s business. I am overwhelmed when a business owner hands me the keys to their business. What a sacred honor that comes without words.
A: I would have to say my wife Betsy. She said yes, in the middle of raising four children, to the idea of starting a computer business.
A: I would love to have the super power to heal people. That would be cool.
Bee Local is a monthly feature highlighting local businesses, all of which are members of the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce. Subjects are chosen and interviewed by the chamber.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
