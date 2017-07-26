BEE LOCAL: Computer Outlet North, Inc.

Q: What problem does your business solve?

A: “We Fix Frustration.” Everyone who calls is frustrated, but we don’t fix tech devices — we fix frustration with technology.

Q: Why does your product or service stand out?

A: We guarantee a better service for a better price!

Q: Why did you choose to locate your business in B’ville?

A: We wanted to come to Baldwinsville because there did not seem to be a service like ours here. People should not have to travel to a big box service center for technical services when we can provide a much more personal service at a much better price nearby.

Q: What is your favorite part about the B’ville community?

A: We have been overwhelmed by the warm welcome we received. The police even come by to check on our shop regularly and leave notes for us. How great is that?

Q: What is the most recent thing you learned about business?

A: We have been in the technology business for over 20 years, but coming to Baldwinsville has reminded me of the importance of relationships in business. Having a computer tech is a trust relationship, much like finding a trusted auto mechanic. Your computer guy must earn and maintain that trust relationship.

Q: What has been your most satisfying moment in business?

A: Wow, I would have to say being given keys to someone’s business. I am overwhelmed when a business owner hands me the keys to their business. What a sacred honor that comes without words.

Q: If you were to tell one person “thank you” for helping you become the person you are today or your business become what it is today, who would it be and what did they do?

A: I would have to say my wife Betsy. She said yes, in the middle of raising four children, to the idea of starting a computer business.

Q: What super power would you like to have?

A: I would love to have the super power to heal people. That would be cool.

Bee Local is a monthly feature highlighting local businesses, all of which are members of the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce. Subjects are chosen and interviewed by the chamber.

