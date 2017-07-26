Remembering Dorothy Riester

(photo courtesy Stone Quarry Hill Art Park)

Celebrated artist, teacher, and friend will be missed by the many people she influenced

On Sunday morning, July 23, Dorothy Riester, artist, teacher and founder of Stone Quarry Hill Art Park, passed away peacefully surrounded by her friends and family. She was 100 years old.

“An ever-creative spirit, Dorothy’s legacy lives on through the lives of her former students, friends, family and those who were fortunate enough to meet her as she busily worked from her A-Frame studio at the Art Park,” according to an Art Park statement on Riester’s death. “It is this same legacy and vision that will inspire future generations of Art Park visitors and artists as they experience the place that Dorothy created, the landscape she shaped and the artwork she never stopped making.”

Reister began her career as an artist at age five, when a drawing assignment she did in school was pronounced the best of all the drawings done by her class. She began private painting lessons at age 12, did her undergraduate work at William and Mary College in Williamsburg, Va., and Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University) and graduate work in ceramics at University of Pittsburgh; she received her master’s degree from Syracuse University in sculpture and design.

After her graduation, she married her longtime friend and schoolmate at Carnegie, Robert Riester. She started her own ceramics company, Riester Slamming, taught at Carnegie, worked as a nurse’s aide and ran the farm she and Bob had purchased. She lectured nationwide and wrote “Design for Flower Arrangers,” published in 1959.

Dorothy was a lifelong freelance sculptor-designer, often working on large scale pieces in ceramics and metals. She created major original artwork on commission, including National Council of State Garden Clubs in St. Louis, Midtown Plaza, Rochester, SUNY Brockport, Lincoln National Bank, Temple Adath Yeshurun, Syracuse, and Stearns and Wheler in Cazenovia.

In the late 1950s, Dorothy and Bob purchased a scenic 23-acre property on Stone Quarry Hill Road in Cazenovia, which eventually became Stone Quarry Hill Art Park. Dorothy and Bob built Hilltop House in 1960, and added a studio for Dorothy in 1962. Known in former times as Picnic Hill, the Riesters’ property had been a summer gathering place for area residents. From their earliest residence at Hilltop House, Dorothy placed her sculptures around the property, and the Riesters created walking trails and hosted summer concerts, art shows and other cultural gatherings.

The Reister property — ultimately 85 acres — was deeded to the Stone Quarry Hill Art Park in the late 1990s. Since then, the park was included in the top 10 sculpture parks and trails in the 2012 National Geographic publication: “Secret Journeys of a Lifetime – 500 of the World’s Best Hidden Travel Gems” and in 2013 Hilltop House was recommended for inclusion in both the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

Reister taught ceramics and design at Cazenovia College from 1965-70, and in 2012 she received the college’s Distinguished Service Award, which is given annually to recognize individuals who have given back and have improved the quality of life for others.

Reister’s experiences, adventures and philosophies on life and art were captured in her 2015 memoir, “The Art of a Life: Dorothy Riester, A Memoir,” as told to Victoria Kennedy. Proceeds from the book’s sale are donated to Stone Quarry Hill Art Park.

“This community is so fortunate for Dorothy’s selflessness; the beauty she has left for us all to enjoy is beyond measure,” said Art Park Executive Director Emily Zaengle. “Her words, written in her books ‘Art and the Land’ and ‘The Art of a Life,’ inspire me and so many others to never stop exploring the dance between art and nature. The only thing left to say about such an incredible person is: thank you — thank you Dorothy, for all you’ve created.”

Anne Ferguson, board president for Stone Quarry Hill Art Park, said Riester left an “unparalleled legacy” to the Cazenovia community in the creation of the Art Park. “Starting as an idea in the early 90s, and with the ongoing support of members and the Cazenovia community, the Art Park has become a unique cultural, educational and recreational resource for generations to come,” Ferguson said. “It shows you the impact one person truly can have, and for which we are all grateful.”

The Art Park’s Facebook page was filled with comments of condolence over Riester’s death and remembrances of the impact of her life.

Al Annotto wrote: “

Wren Hoskins wrote: “

Nicki Palmer wrote: “A

Joan S. Brooks wrote: “

A memorial and celebration of Dorothy will be held at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park on Saturday, Aug. 26, beginning at 2 p.m.

Dorothy’s obituary can be found ON THE Cazenovia Republican website and online at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story