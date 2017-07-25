What’s fresh?

At the farmers market

We are well into this years growing season and it sure has been very trying for all the growers. We all have lost complete crops of something and had to replant and hope this batch of seeds can weather the weather. If it did not flood out the area before the seeds could establish it rotted the little seedlings. Then there was the hail which not only shredded the plant but took the small vegetables right off the vine. In spite of all this the market is offering a very nice selection.

Many tables have lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes and onions. Fresh local peaches are just coming in and cherries, both sweet and sour along with lots of blueberries. The large pails are available or pints and quarts which ever you need. It has been a good crop for the cherries and blueberries, but even they would like a break from all this heavy rain.

Baked goods are available as is fresh eggs and meats. We have chicken, beef and pork. Goat cheese and a variety of wonder soaps and bug sprays. We also have this year local maple syrup in many sizes and shapes. They make wonderful gifts especially the beautiful glass bottles. We also have wines and vodka. Do not forget to check out the gorgeous flower arrangements you can take home to enjoy.

All the vendors have put much in to make this market a success so please come and support us. We all bring our best fresh local produce for you come and enjoy.

We are always there rain or shine. If raining and you see no tents try inside arena.

Market hours: Thursday 3:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 to 2 p.m. at Austin Park Pavilion.

