Shop Talk: Boivin Chiro moving to former Smith’s Supermarket

Boivin Family Chiropractic is moving to 8188 Oswego St., which once housed businesses such as JD’s Trading Post and Smith’s Supermarket. Above is a schematic for the office space.

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

After a rotation of businesses that have come and gone, a former grocery store in the village will become the new home of Boivin Family Chiropractic.

Baldwinsville Code Enforcement Officer Gregg Humphrey said Dr. Randy Boivin has purchased the building at 8188 Oswego St., which once housed businesses such as JD’s Trading Post and Smith’s Supermarket.

“We’re just proud to bring life to a building that’s needed some TLC for quite some time,” Boivin said.

The building also has about 2,000 square feet of office space for lease, but Boivin said he did not have any tenants lined up yet.

“We’ve been in our current building for five years. It’s been a good run,” Boivin said. “It seemed like the time for our office to begin a new chapter.”

Boivin worked with Dr. Eric Croucher at Upstate Chiropractic for a decade before returning to his hometown to open his own practice at 43 Oswego St. — the former home of the Baldwinsville Public Library — in September 2012.

Buying the building, Boivin said, is making an investment in the community where he grew up, and where he returned to build a career and raise his family.

“It’s nice to see some people have grown up here; they come back,” he said. “When I went to chiropractic school, I thought it’d be a great thing to come back and take care of my community.”

Boivin said the goal is to move into the new office by the beginning of the school year.

Boivin Family Chiropractic is currently located at 43 Oswego St. For more information, call (315) 635-3100.

If you have a business tip or a question about a local business, contact reporter Ashley M. Casey at acasey@eaglenewsonline.com.

