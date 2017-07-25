New Woodstock Old Home Days announces schedule of events

New Woodstock’s annual Old Home Days celebration returns this weekend with three days of events from Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30.

This year’s theme is “Small Town USA,” and events will occur throughout the village, with additional events to be held at the New Woodstock Free Library and at the historic depot/New Woodstock Historical Society.

Friday’s events include:

5 to 7:30 p.m. — Pork BBQ sandwiches & soft drinks available next to the Gazebo.

6:30 p.m. — Brass Exchange Band playing at the Gazebo.

Saturday’s events include:

7 to 10 a.m. — Pancake breakfast and bake sale at the American Legion (Main St.).

9 a.m. — Garage sales begin around the New Woodstock Hamlet (Look for the Balloons).

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Library open with activities, including free bicycle repair class (1:30 p.m.), craft vendors (outside), Out of This World Exhibit, Agnes Elliott Art Exhibit no. 1 and face painting.

10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Historical Society Open, Railroad Street, events include vintage cars on display, Caboose open (with running toy train inside), Tour the Renovated Exhibit Building, Agnes Elliott Art Exhibit no. 2 and Scavenger Hunt for Kids.

10:30 a.m. — Line up for Parade on Bass Road.

11 a.m. — Parade down Main St., to Mill St. to Elm St., ending at the depot.

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Free wagon rides around town, starting from the depot.

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — At the church, handmade sandwiches, then dish of ice cream from 1 to 2 p.m.

Noon — Chicken BBQ at the fire dept. on Mill St., eat in or take out (until sold out).

2 p.m. — Cazenovia Community Band playing at the gazebo.

6 to 7:30 p.m. — Team at the Fire Dept. Redneck Olympix (Visit NewWoodstockFD.org for rules).

6 to 10:30 p.m. — Hofmann Hot Dogs available at the Fire House (on Mill St.).

7:30 to 11:45 p.m. — Block dance at the fire house with band Aiken Heart (new country/classic rock)

9:30 p.m. — Fireworks sponsored by the New Woodstock Vol. Fire Department.

Sunday’s events include:

2 p.m. — Franklin Car Club and a Barbershop Quartet at the depot.

Participation in Old Home Day supports the local organizations who sponsor these events: New Woodstock Historical Society, Malcolm Taylor Post 1572 American Legion, New Woodstock Federated Church, New Woodstock Free Library and New Woodstock Vol. Fire Department (fire and rescue).

Tax deductible donations to help pay for the fireworks can be mailed to New Woodstock Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 165, New Woodstock, NY 13122.

