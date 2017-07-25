New Woodstock Old Home Days announces schedule of events

Jul 25, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Festivals and parades
New Woodstock’s annual Old Home Days celebration returns this weekend with three days of events from Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30.
This year’s theme is “Small Town USA,” and events will occur throughout the village, with additional events to be held at the New Woodstock Free Library and at the historic depot/New Woodstock Historical Society.
Friday’s events include:
Saturday’s events include:
Sunday’s events include:
Participation in Old Home Day supports the local organizations who sponsor these events: New Woodstock Historical Society, Malcolm Taylor Post 1572 American Legion, New Woodstock Federated Church, New Woodstock Free Library and New Woodstock Vol. Fire Department (fire and rescue).
Tax deductible donations to help pay for the fireworks can be mailed to New Woodstock Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 165, New Woodstock, NY 13122.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jul 25, 2017 0
Jul 25, 2017 0
Jul 25, 2017 0
Jul 24, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 25, 2017
Jul 25, 2017
Jul 25, 2017